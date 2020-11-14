Gage Patterson caught two touchdown passes from Nick Chaney Saturday afternoon and Oak Glen’s defense against rose to the occasion in a 42-0 victory against visiting Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Golden Bears (7-1) stormed into a 22-0 halftime lead in earning their second victory of the season against the Black Knights. Oak Glen won at Point Pleasant 36-13 on Sept. 4.
Oak Glen will host No. 13 seed Herbert Hoover (6-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Hoover knocked off No. 4 Liberty Raleigh 34-33 on Friday night in Beckley.
Over their last three games, the Golden Bears have allowed a total of three touchdowns in victories against Weir, Philip Barbour and Point.
Class AAAMusselman 64, University 26: Senior running back Blake Hartman became West Virginia’s career scoring leader and tied the career touchdown mark as No. 3 Musselman overwhelmed visiting University.
Hartman entered the game needing eight touchdowns and 10 points to break the marks. He wound up with seven touchdowns and 42 points as Musselman played for the first time in a month. Hartman returned a punt 49 yards for a TD to give the Applemen a 7-0 lead in the first 28 seconds of the game and added touchdown runs of 14, 2, 2, 9, 6 and 1 yard on the way to rushing for nearly 300 yards.
Nick Zamora added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Applemen (7-1). Daminn Cunningham returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, making the score 37-7. He returned another kickoff 76 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jaeden Hammack, who replaced injured starter Chase Edwards at quarterback.
Hammack also caught a 6-yard TD pass against the No. 14 Hawks (3-4) and threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Sage Clawges.
Bridgeport 55, Washington 7: No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) had few issues in defeating No. 12 Washington (5-5) at Wayne Jamison Field. Cam Cole carried seven times for 195 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for a score.
JT Muller ran 10 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians and JD Love added a score and 79 yards on seven carries. Bridgeport led 42-7 at the half. Next is a trip to No. 4 Martinsburg next weekend, with the kickoff time and date to be decided Sunday.
Washington’s touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Francisco Amore to James Williams.
Class AEast Hardy 25, Doddridge County 19: No. 3 Doddridge County spotted visiting East Hardy an 18-0 lead and had its rally attempt fall short at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
Dawson Price hauled in touchdown receptions of 85, 31 and 11 yards from Cougars’ quarterback Christian Dove, while Alex Miller contributed a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Dove completed 11 of 18 passes for 276 yards, with Price accounting for 144 of those yards on four catches.
Dylan Knight ran for a three-yard score and had a 25-yard TD reception for the Bulldogs (6-2), while Seth Richards added a 3-yard TD catch.
No. 14 East Hardy (6-2) advances to the quarterfinals to face Tolsia, which advanced by no-contest against Williamstown.
Ritchie County 16, Wirt County 7: Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney spent the last few weeks on the sideline recovering from COVID-19 and watching his teammates play without him. When he finally got back on the field, he wasted zero time making his presence felt.
His 72-yard scoring run with 7:57 left in a tight game gave Ritchie all the cushion it needed in a first-round victory. Both defenses were up to the task. Rick Haught’s Rebels limited the Tigers to 172 yards and Jason Hickman’s team held an explosive Ritchie offense to 262 yards.
Gus Morrison, Ritchie’s leading rusher on the season, only picked up 46 yards on 12 carries. McKinney had 136 yards on just six carries. Garrett Parsons gained 79 yards on 21 carries. He also scored the only touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 3:03 remaining in the opening half.