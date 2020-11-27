It used to be that running into Bridgeport at playoff time meant getting a crash course on defending the stick-I offense. Not any more.
The No. 5 Indians (7-1) have converted to the single wing formation, and that’s what they’ll bring to top-seeded Cabell Midland (5-0) for Sunday’s scheduled 3 p.m. game in the Class AAA semifinals.
Cam Cole, the designated passer in Bridgeport’s attack, has only thrown 17 times all season, completing 11 for 277 yards and five touchdowns. He’s more dangerous on the run, though, gaining 1,301 yards and scoring 18 TDs. Other top runners for Bridgeport are Hayden Moore (554 yards, 11 TDs) and J.T. Muller (530 yards, seven TDs).
“It’s different, of course, a different offense,’’ said Midland coach Luke Salmons. “They run a good system and they execute. They don’t run a lot of plays, but they’re good at it. They only run about eight plays or so. They’ve got the counter, they’ve got play action, they know what they want to do.’’
Salmons, whose team is trying to get to the AAA title game for the second straight year, noted that Bridgeport’s single wing can be compared somewhat to his own triple-option offense. Neither side throws the ball much, but they attack defenses from different angles with the ground game.
“They’re kind of similar to us in some ways,’’ Salmons said. “It’s not the same offense — triple option versus single wing — but there’s some similarities. You coach the kids up, put them in the best position and run a system that hurts people. You won’t see that every week, and you’ve got to change some things you do.’’
The Knights, who have played just one game since Oct. 9, are led in rushing by fullback Jakob Caudill (746 yards, 10 TDs), quarterback Jaydyn Johnson (546 yards, seven TDs) and halfback Isaiah Vaughn (348 yards, six TDs).
This game, like the others scheduled for Sunday, is contingent on the counties of the participating schools improving to or remaining at gold status or better on the state’s weekly COVID-19 map that’s due out at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cabell and Hancock were orange last week and Berkeley red — the two highest-risk levels that don’t permit teams from those counties to play sports.
Here’s a rundown of the other playoff games scheduled for this weekend:
Class AA
No. 6 Fairmont Senior (9-2) at No. 2 Bluefield (7-1), 4 p.m. Saturday: These teams meet for a fourth straight year in the postseason, with the Beavers taking the 2017 title game and last year’s semifinal and the Polar Bears winning the 2018 final. Gage Michael is a one-man wrecking crew for Fairmont with 1,455 yards and 16 TDs rushing and 2,026 yards and 27 TDs passing. For Bluefield, Carson Deeb has thrown for 1,691 yards and 17 scores, seven of those going to Brandon Wiley (31 catches, 688 yards).
No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (8-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (8-1), 5 p.m. Sunday: Junior Jeremiah King is already the school’s career rushing leader for RCB, with senior quarterback Xavier Lopez and senior receiver Bryson Lucas the other top playmakers. For the Golden Bears, versatile Hunter Patterson is the key player with 935 yards and 15 TDs rushing and 41 catches for 986 yards and 12 more scores. Nick Chaney has thrown for 1,699 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Class A
No. 8 Pendleton County (7-2) at No. 4 St. Marys (9-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday: The host Blue Devils are led by quarterback Brennan Boron (730 yards rushing, 18 TDs; 690 yards passing, nine TDs) and running back Tre Moss (1,047 yards, 16 TDs). The Wildcats are fueled by the trio of QB Isaiah Gardiner (1,070 yards passing, 11 TDs; 540 yards rushing, nine TDs), tailback Dalton Dunkle (778 yards, 13 TDs) and receiver Braden McClanahan (31 catches, 551 yards, eight TDs).
With Ritchie County (already a state finalist due to COVID restrictions placed on other teams) itself hovering in red and orange status this week, there was speculation that the SSAC might delay the Pendleton-St. Marys game and designate it as the state final. However, SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said that wouldn’t work.
“If you do that,’’ Dolan said, “and one of those teams goes red or orange Saturday night, then they can’t play all week. But we know they can both play this week. Whoever wins will probably be the champion if Ritchie doesn’t make it back down [to at least gold status].’’