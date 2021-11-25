If Friday's Class AA semifinal between Poca and Fairmont Senior is a close contest, don't expect either team to flinch. They've both been through the wringer this season.
Each team has played five games decided by a touchdown or less and gone 4-1 in those games.
Poca has beaten Winfield 28-26, Logan 14-12, Scott 26-21, Frankfort 56-49 and lost to Wayne 26-20. Fairmont has shaded North Marion 20-14, Robert C. Byrd 21-20, Herbert Hoover 30-28, RCB again 33-28, and fell to Bridgeport 35-28.
Each team also played in a nine-point game -- Poca winning at Mingo Central 22-13 and Fairmont Senior losing at Linsly 31-22.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey said there's no substitute for playing, and winning, tight games.
"When you're playing in those one-possession games,'' Ramsey said, "and you've got to get a defensive stop late or get a score late, it's hard to replicate that in practice with the same intensity and the same energy and the same stakes. Those type situations, anytime you can get in those game situations and figure out how to win during those times or figure out how to come out on the positive end of those things, it's great to be able to fall back on. It's, 'Hey, we've been through this before, been here before.'
"We've been fortunate enough to win some of those games, maybe some of those games we shouldn't have won, but did. There's always something to learn from it."
Fairmont coach Nick Bartic is quite familiar with fantastic finishes, especially in the postseason so far. The Polar Bears beat Herbert Hoover 30-28 in the first round by getting a safety with 2:17 left in the game to break a tie, then edged RCB 33-28 on a 95-yard kickoff return by Dylan Ours with 1:10 remaining.
"What you're always focused on is not getting too high or too low,'' Bartic said. "We seriously joke with our kids about JoJo the Circus Boy, about getting too jacked up before the game. We want them to crescendo at kickoff instead of wearing themselves out at school all day. You'll be jacked up all day, wasting energy, then you get to the game [and nothing's left]."
SEVEN STRAIGHT SEMIS: Both teams are also used to success in recent seasons, with Poca going 35-6 over the past four years and Fairmont Senior carrying a 75-15 record since 2015.
However, this is the first time the Dots have reached the playoff semifinals since 2003, while the Polar Bears are appearing in the final four for a seventh straight season. They captured state titles in 2018 and 2020 and finished as state runner-up in 2016 and 2017.
"These guys have played in a lot of big games,'' Bartic said, "and you try to set standards in your program. Your guys expect success, but also understand how hard it is to be successful -- and a reminder of how hard it is to win football games in the last two weeks in particular.
"These guys have seen a lot of success, but they weren't always the main guys in that mix. That's what this season's been about. One season kind of feeds into another season and you kind of restart at the point from the previous season. The focus this year was on our schedule and the bumps in the road along the way. It's all about our guys developing their abilities and how to win in big games.''
Poca's Ramsey marveled at how Fairmont Senior weathered a schedule that included road losses to three of the top seven teams in the Class AAA ratings, as well as a glut of injuries.
"They're probably the class of double-A,'' Ramsey said. "They're what everybody tries to strive for and be. They've been through this before and nothing's new to them. They're a really good football team and they're finally getting healthy.
"This time of year, they've been there and done that. The schedule they play prepares them for that game at Hoover and that game at Byrd, for those-type games. It's just really good football, and we've got to make sure we play our best.''
POCA PLAYER KEYS: Every player is a piece in the puzzle when teams put together their game plans for a playoff contest. A few of Poca's players were asked about their roles for Friday's semifinal.
n Gabe Keech, 6-foot, 265 pounds, offensive-defensive line: "Control the line of scrimmage -- that's going to be the big thing. Getting on them and staying on them early is going to be a big thing. And then, just playing our football, and not going down to what they want us to. Just stay and play our football.''
n Toby Payne, 6-4, 225, receiver-linebacker: "Probably stopping the pass on the defensive side, and get open on offense. And don't drop any balls.''
n Malakai Woodard-Jones, 5-10, 182, running back-defensive back: "They want me to stay consistent and follow my blockers. And for defense, contain that running back they've got [Germaine Lewis]. Those are all among things coach is giving me to do.''
INDEPENDENCE VS. BLUEFIELD: Teams separated by less than 50 miles tangle in the other Class AA semifinal Friday when No. 14 seed Bluefield (7-3) travels to No. 2 Independence (10-0).
While the Patriots have never claimed a state title and this season earned their first two playoff victories since 1986, the Beavers have taken 11 state titles in either Class AAA or AA.
Independence is led by the running of Atticus Goodson (1,507 yards, 26 touchdowns) and Judah Price (802 yards, 13 TDs) and the passing of Logan Phalin (1,198 yards, 20 TDs). His top receivers are Cyrus Goodson (20 catches, 487 yards, seven TDs) and Trey Bower (20 catches, 478 yards, seven TDs).
Bluefield relies on the ground game of Amir Hairston (970 yards, 11 TDs) and Ryker Brown (368 yards, eight TDs) and the passing of Brown (1,401 yards, 16 TDs). The team's leading receivers are Jacorian Green (31 catches, 584 yards, seven TDs) and Ja'eon Flack (26 catches, 313 yards, four TDs).
GRAZING IN THE GRASS: Playing on a grass field shouldn't be a problem for Fairmont Senior in its semifinal at Poca. The Polar Bears, whose home field at East-West Stadium is fitted with artificial turf, have played three games on grass this season -- at Lewis County, Linsly and Spring Valley -- and scrimmaged Musselman on grass in the preseason.
"We practice on it at least once a week,'' Bartic said, "so at this point, it's something that's a non-issue.''
Fairmont Senior did file a protest with the Secondary School Activities Commission about playing the game at Poca's O.O. White Stadium, but the Dots' field passed inspection by SSAC officials earlier this week.
Poca played three of its four road games this season on artificial turf -- at Nitro, Mingo Central and at West Virginia State against Hoover.
MALAKAI REMEMBERS: Poca and Fairmont Senior have never met in football, but at least one Poca player has gotten an inside look at the Polar Bears' program.
Woodard-Jones has actually competed twice against Fairmont when he was playing at Winfield. He transferred across Putnam County to Poca for his senior season.
In 2019, Winfield met Fairmont in the first round of the Class AA playoffs and lost 63-34. Woodard-Jones, then a sophomore, did not carry the ball in that game but he did intercept a pass from Gage Michael, the Polar Bears' All-State quarterback, while playing defense. Last year, the Generals and Fairmont met in the regular season, a 59-28 Polar Bears victory, and Woodard-Jones had four carries for 52 yards and a touchdown for Winfield.
Woodard-Jones said he's passed along his recollections about playing Fairmont to his Poca teammates.
"Yeah, but I feel like it's we know how good they are,'' he said, "and we're not going to shy away from that. We know they're a great powerhouse. We've got to bring everything we've got to match their energy.''