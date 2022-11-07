Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover's Last Football Game
Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield drops back for a pass during an Oct. 21 game against Mingo Central.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Playoff football will be played in Clay for the first time on Friday.

Class AA No. 8 Clay County (8-1) has earned a home playoff bid in its 100-year history but Friday will be the first time it actually hosts a playoff game as AA No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) will make the 25-mile trip for the 7:30 p.m. first-round matchup.

