Playoff football will be played in Clay for the first time on Friday.
Class AA No. 8 Clay County (8-1) has earned a home playoff bid in its 100-year history but Friday will be the first time it actually hosts a playoff game as AA No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) will make the 25-mile trip for the 7:30 p.m. first-round matchup.
Clay has lost just one game this season when the Panthers fell to Class AA No. 3 Roane County 36-20 on Sept. 9. Clay won six games in a row after that loss and the Panthers have outscored opponents 296-183. Hoover has outscored opponents 388-170.
Hoover dropped its first two games of the season to AA No. 4 Scott and AA No. 1 Winfield before rattling off seven wins in a row to win out the regular season.
The Panthers and the Huskies have two common opponents this season as they both defeated Sissonville (Clay won 30-14, Hoover won 56-21) and Nitro (Clay won 34-20, Hoover won 42-21).
Clay and Hoover have only played 11 times with the all-time series beginning in 2001. Hoover has an 8-3 all-time record against Clay. The Panthers won the last matchup between the teams as they beat the Huskies 36-27 in Falling Rock in 2019.
The Hoover-Clay winner will face the Winfield-Logan winner in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Hoover coach Joey Fields is in his third year at the helm of the Huskies and he’s taken his team to the playoffs all three years. It’s the first time Hoover has made the playoffs three years in a row since 1996.
“We’re excited to go down there,” Fields said. “There’s a lot of connection with both communities there. It’s the 100th year of their school and the first-ever playoff game at their place so our kids are excited to play in that atmosphere against a bunch of kids that they know.”
Jason Nichols has been Clay’s coach since 2016 and he’s led the Panthers to the playoffs twice in the last three years. Nichols and his team are dealing with key injuries though, and he said that’s going to be an obstacle on Friday night.
“We have quite a few players injured and out for the season,” Nichols said. “At one point in the Braxton game [last week] I looked out and we have five guys that had started this season that were out there on the field. We had six guys that weren’t starters when the season began and they’re out there hustling and getting after it.”
Fields, on the other hand, said his team is healthy.
“We like where we’re at right now,” Fields said. “We’ve been able to have our whole team that we thought we’d have and because of that we’re able to practice a little better and build more consistency.”
Nichols said Hoover will be a tough team to play, especially with Clay’s injury issues.
“Hoover is a tremendous football team,” Nichols said. “Well coached. They have good players. They’re deceptive with the ball. It’s a tough matchup for us but we’re excited for the opportunity.”
There is some good news for the Panthers as quarterback Noah Collins, who missed three games midseason with an injury, is healthy and ready to play Friday.
Collins has good numbers as he’s completed 97 of 154 passes for 1,361 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
BJ Williams is Collins’ main target as the receiver has caught 64 passes for 764 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams has also rushed 86 times for 485 yards and ten touchdowns.
Clay will be without senior lineman Jacob Morton.
For Hoover, dual-threat quarterback Dane Hatfield will lead the offense. Hatfield has rushed for almost as many yards as he’s passed for. Hatfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 1,155 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s rushed 148 times for 1,087 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Levi Paxton leads the Huskies in receiving with 27 catches for 494 yards and seven touchdowns.