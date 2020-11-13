Gage Michael accounted for 319 yards and seven touchdowns to power No. 6 seed Fairmont Senior to a 60-34 win over 11th-seeded Braxton County in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs Friday night in Fairmont.
Michael rushed for 210 yards and four TDs on just 10 carries while completing 8 of 13 passes for 109 yards and three more scores against two interceptions to lead the Polar Bears (8-2).
Dom Stingo added 28 yards and a TD on two rushes and hauled in two passes for 28 yards and another score for Fairmont, which racked up 575 total yards.
For Braxton (6-3), Jett Cogar completed 12 of 29 passes for 183 yards and one TD against one pick and ran for another 59 yards and two scores on three carries, while Drew Pritt ran for 42 yards and a TD on nine attempts. Baine Cogar caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD.
Fairmont hosts No. 14 seed Independence in next week’s quarterfinals.