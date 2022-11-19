Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

POINT PLEASANT -- Wheeling Central and Wahama were fairly even on plays in which Lorenzo Ferrera didn't touch the football.

When the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior running back carried, however, the difference in the teams was dramatic. The speedy Ferrera often ran untouched on 17 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 victory in a Class A quarterfinal high school football playoff game at cold but sun-drenched Ohio Valley Bank Track & Field. 