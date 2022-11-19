POINT PLEASANT — Wheeling Central and Wahama were fairly even on plays in which Lorenzo Ferrera didn’t touch the football.
When the 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior running back carried, however, the difference in the teams was dramatic. The speedy Ferrera often ran untouched on 17 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 victory in a Class A quarterfinal high school football playoff game at cold but sun-drenched Ohio Valley Bank Track & Field.
“The blockers were down there almost every play, hitting someone, getting in front of me, setting me up to walk into the end zone,” said Ferrera, who patiently followed his blocks until seeing daylight. “When I see the field, I’ll run, but when I have someone in front of me, I’ll wait until they hit someone and go right off the hit.”
Ferrara sandwiched two touchdowns on either side of Wahama’s Sawyer VanMeter’s 2-yard TD plunge to give the Maroon Knights (10-1) a 27-8 halftime lead.
Ferrara capped Wheeling Central’s opening drive with a 38-yard scoring run. Then, after the Maroon Knights recovered a kickoff that bounded off a White Falcons player, Ferrera ran 7 yards for a score as Wheeling Central led 13-0 before Wahama ran an offensive play.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season, Wahama (11-1) pulled within 13-8 on VanMeter’s touchdown run and 2-point conversion to finish a 17-play, 70-yard drive, but Ferrera’s 9-yard touchdown sprint and 31-yard scoring run made it 27-8 by halftime.
“Our goal is to practice Thanksgiving Day and we are again this year,” Wheeling Central coach Mike Young said. “Wahama has a good team and they’re going to be good again next year.”
VanMeter scored from the 3 with 4:32 left in the third quarter to pull the White Falcons within 27-14, but Payton Hildebrand threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Braden McWreath with 33 seconds left in the period to push the Maroon Knights’ lead to 34-14 and squash Wahama’s comeback hopes.
“Wheeling Central’s a great football team,” White Falcons coach James Toth said. “They were in an unbalanced offensive set and we had trouble adjusting to it. They’re really good and we couldn’t stop them today. We had a good season and I’m proud of my kids, but Wheeling Central deserves all the credit.”
VanMeter carried 33 times for 172 yards for Wahama.
The Maroon Knights go to No. 1 seed James Monroe next in the state semifinals at a date and time to be determined Sunday.