ScottFrankFort
Scott quarterback Matt Frye is chased by Frankfort's Chase Snyder (69).

 MATTHEW BRITTON | HD Media

MADISON -- Frankfort started fast and didn’t let up as the Falcons' rushing attacked proved too much for Scott in a 41-6 win over the Skyhawks in the Class AA playoff quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

No. 5 seed Frankfort (11-1) advances to next weekend's semifinals and will host No. 9 Herbert Hoover (9-2), which defeated top-seeded Winfield 27-26 Friday night. Frankfort High School is in Ridgeley in Mineral County, about 210 miles and a three-plus-hour trip from Hoover's base in Elkview.

