MADISON -- Frankfort started fast and didn’t let up as the Falcons' rushing attacked proved too much for Scott in a 41-6 win over the Skyhawks in the Class AA playoff quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.
No. 5 seed Frankfort (11-1) advances to next weekend's semifinals and will host No. 9 Herbert Hoover (9-2), which defeated top-seeded Winfield 27-26 Friday night. Frankfort High School is in Ridgeley in Mineral County, about 210 miles and a three-plus-hour trip from Hoover's base in Elkview.
Frankfort is in the semifinals for the first time since 2014.
Scott, the No. 4 seed, closes out its season with a 10-2 record.
On its opening possession, Frankfort rode a strong rushing performance from Parker VanMeter into the red zone before quarterback Luke Robinette found the end zone on a designed run. The scoring drive was a methodical one, taking around seven minutes off the clock.
Scott threatened to score on its opening drive, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs during the drive as quarterback Matt Frye was brought down just shy of the marker.
On Frankfort’s ensuing drive, the Falcons opted to roll the dice on fourth down, and receiver David Holsinger found himself open for a touchdown catch of around 45 yards to extend Frankfort's lead to 14-0.
Frankfort got the ball back on an interception by Holsinger and the Falcons took advantage as VanMeter scored on a short touchdown carry. Following an unsuccessful 2-point try, Frankfort lead 20-0 with around three minutes left in the first half.
Scott lone score of the game came late in the second quarter when Frye escaped a sack and made an acrobatic throw to Brayden Clark for a long Skyhawks touchdown. Scott’s PAT was blocked, making the score at 20-6.
Following their touchdown, Scott opted to attempt an onside kick that was unsuccessful, and Frankfort capitalized when Robinette rushed for a touchdown of around 50 yards.
Frankfort hit the locker room with a 27-6 lead.
Scott received the ball to start the second half, but couldn’t capitalize as Frye threw another interception.
Early in the second half, both teams struggled to create offense and handed the ball to each other multiple times.
The game’s next score came at the start of the fourth quarter after Frankfort’s Tyrique Powell rushed into the end zone to extend the Falcons’ lead to 34-6.
Powell added the final touchdown of the contest, this time on a carry of around 60 yards.
“I’m proud of my kids," said Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman. "They came down here on a mission and they played hard and they were resilient, I’m just extremely proud of them.”
With its win over Scott, Frankfort gets to host Herbert Hoover in the semifinals. The Huskies have won nine in a row after starting the season at 0-2.
“I know it’s going to be a challenge, everybody that’s left is a good team, and I’m just so happy that we get to play at home,” Whiteman said. “I’m excited to be in the semifinals, its been since 2014 and it’s a great feeling.”