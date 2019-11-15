George Washington made a stand inside its 5-yard line to secure a victory and advance past Huntington in the Class AAA football playoffs Friday night.
The No. 7 Patriots thwarted a potential game-tying drive, then ran out the clock to defeat the visiting 10th-ranked Highlanders 17-10 at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
“I’ll take them any way I can get them if it’s a win,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “The kids played tough. They’re answering the call. They’re really working hard. I’m just proud of them.”
Huntington (5-6) faced fourth-and-3 from the Patriots 4-yard line with 3:30 left in the game. GW stopped the Brocton Blair rush to force a turnover on downs. With four first downs on the ensuing drive, GW closed out the victory.
“Our motto has been six seconds — play six seconds a down, give me all you got for six,” Edwards said of the key defensive stop.
GW (8-3) held a 17-3 advantage after scoring on its first drive of the second half, but Huntington with an 11-play, 81-yard drive capped by Diallo Mitchell’s 2-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuing Patriots drive, GW fumbled at midfield, and Huntington recovered the ball at its own 46-yard line. The Highlanders slowly advanced to the red zone and eventually reached GW’s 4-yard line. Back-to-back rushes on third and fourth down failed to reach the first-down marker at the 1-yard line, though, and the Patriots cemented the win.
“It feels great,” GW quarterback R.T. Alexander said of the win. “We worked really hard. All the seniors worked really hard. We really wanted to get this win, so the seniors could play another game in the playoffs.”
Alexander finished the game 12 of 15 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
In the first half, Huntington started by returning the game’s opening kickoff down to the GW 20-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs after four straight runs failed to net a first down.
With the ensuing possession, the Patriots advanced into the red zone but could not manufacture any points either. GW turned the ball over on downs at the 14-yard line following an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The Patriots scored the game’s first points on a 10-yard pass from Alexander to Isaac Isabell with 9:58 left in the second quarter.
Huntington looked to respond as Highlanders quarterback Ta’Jhan Blackwell rushed into GW territory for a 20-yard gain. The run marked Huntington’s first first down of the game, but Blackwell lost the ball, and it was recovered by GW’s Andrew Preast, who returned the ball to the Highlanders’ 30-yard line.
GW advanced to the Huntington 4-yard line, but ultimately settled for a 22-yard Michael Hughes field goal.
The Highlanders finished the second quarter with their only scoring drive of the first half. Nathan Young connected on a 27-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the half. At halftime, GW led 10-3.
“We just didn’t make enough plays in the first half and got ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “I thought we played better in the second half. We just could not get them off the field on third down, and that was the key. We just didn’t make enough plays to win tonight.”
With the victory, the Patriots now await to play the winner between No. 2 Cabell Midland and No. 15 Riverside, who play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
After an 0-2 start to the season, Edwards said he’s not worried about the next opponent, whomever it may be.
“I don’t really care right now,” he said. “I’m playing with house money anyway. No one thought we would be here, so we’re just going to work hard and try to persevere and hang on as long as we can.”