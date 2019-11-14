George Washington has already played once this season against Huntington — its opponent in Friday’s Class AAA playoff opener at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
But you can’t fault GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. for feeling like he hasn’t seen the real Highlanders play yet. Because their lineup looks a bit different from the one the Patriots met back on Sept. 13.
The 10th-seeded Highlanders (5-5) will have the services of at least three more key skill position players when they go against No. 7 seed GW (7-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner advances to next weekend’s quarterfinals against the Cabell Midland-Riverside winner.
Since GW beat Huntington 31-30 two months ago, the Highlanders have seen the return from injury of linebacker-running back Diallo Mitchell, running back-defensive back Johronimo Mitchell and receiver-defensive back Kris Brown. All were heavy contributors on last year’s Highlanders squad.
In the four games since their return, Brown and Johronimo Mitchell have combined for 17 catches and 229 yards. In that stretch, Huntington has beaten Capital (24-12) and Parkersburg (44-13), hung tough against Spring Valley (19-11) and fell to Cabell Midland (28-7).
“They’re a completely different ballclub,’’ Edwards said. “We have to be aware of some additional stuff. They’re very, very athletic and even more dangerous now. They’ve got four, maybe five new guys they didn’t have earlier in the year who have really helped boost them. Any time you get kids back who have contributed in years past, their teammates — everybody — gets back to a different comfort level.’’
In the first meeting, GW quarterback R.T. Alexander completed 11 of 18 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns — two of them going to Alex Mazelon. The Patriots are 6-0 at home this season.
In other playoff games of area interest Friday:
Class AAANo. 13 South Charleston (4-6) at No. 4 Parkersburg South (9-1): The Black Eagles recovered from a four-game losing streak to win three of their last five regular-season games, which also included a last-minute loss at Riverside. So they’re playing much better, and will certainly need to against the potent Patriots.
“We’ve done a good job of spreading the ball around to different people,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “[Quarterback] Trey Dunn’s had a really good year as a freshman, completing 58 percent of his passes, which adjusts to 65, 66 percent when you figure in drops. He’s putting the ball where it needs to be, and any time you swing the ball around to different people, you have a chance to win.’’
This game has a chance to be high-scoring, as South averages 43-plus points per game and SC nearly 31. Patriots QB Brandon Penn has accounted for 3,147 yards of total offense (rushing and passing) and has run for 14 scores and thrown for 22.
No. 11 Capital (5-5) at No. 6 Wheeling Park (8-2): Another game matching dynamic offenses, as Park averages more than 38 points and Capital nearly 27. The Patriots have lost only five fumbles and thrown three interceptions all season.
The Cougars were whistled for 13 penalties in last week’s loss at GW, costing them 94 yards. Five times they jumped offside on the defensive line, three times handing first downs to GW. Capital coach Jon Carpenter knows that cannot continue if his team wants to make another playoff run.
“We’ve got to clean that up,’’ Carpenter said. “That makes it hard to do anything. Holding penalties, No. 1, and staying onside. That was disappointing — that’s usually not us, but we kinda got bit by that the last couple weeks.’’
Class AANo. 16 Winfield (7-3) at No. 1 Fairmont Senior (10-0): The Generals are back in the playoffs for the third time in four years, but their task on Friday is facing a defending state champion Polar Bears team that’s won 24 straight games. Winfield has already faced one unbeaten team in the regular season, falling to No. 3 seed Poca (10-0).
“This is my 26th season coaching football,’’ said Generals coach Craig Snyder, “and there is a common denominator for teams that are really good and that are undefeated. They can put pressure on you in multiple ways. Poca is good defensively and offensively, and it’s the same thing with Fairmont. They’re explosive on offense and their defense will smother you.’’
Fairmont Senior has recorded four shutouts this season and has allowed a total of just eight touchdowns in 10 games.
No. 10 Mingo Central (8-2) at No. 7 Shady Spring (9-1): An intriguing pairing of the Miners’ big-play offense and a Tigers defense that’s allowed only 13 TDs all season. Shady has also won eight straight games this season and 10 of its last 11 at home.
Daylin Goad has thrown for 3,040 yards and 30 TDs for the Miners, and Drew Hatfield has broken the state’s regular-season records for catches (115) and yards (1,795) and has 20 TD receptions.
No. 13 Man (8-2) at No. 4 Bluefield (9-1): The Hillbillies play their first postseason game since 2015 and take on a veteran Beavers squad, led by coach Fred Simon, who has won a state-record 50 playoff games and coaches his 400th game Friday.
Man’s defense has been resolute, giving up just 13 TDs all season. Bluefield’s offense is led by running back J.J. Davis (1,439 yards, 20 TDs) and quarterback Carson Deeb (1,895 yards, 22 TDs).
Class ANo. 12 Tug Valley (6-3) at No. 5 Williamstown (8-2): The Panthers also feature a top-notch pass-catch combo in QB Ethan Varney (2,169 yards, 30 TDs) and receiver Caleb May (74 catches, 1,222 yards, 16 TDs).
The Yellowjackets lean on the groundwork of Ty Moore (1,514 yards, 19 TDs) and quarterback Brayden Modesitt (1,246 yards. 11 TDs). They have won 34 of their last 40 home games.