Two storied Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals are set to do battle with their seasons on the line Friday night.
Class AAA No. 4-seeded Hurricane (9-2) is set to host No. 5 George Washington (9-2) at Hurricane High at 7:30 p.m. in a state quarterfinal matchup.
The winner of Friday's quarterfinal will move on to the semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 8 Musselman and No. 1 Parkersburg South, also set for Friday night. The semifinals are scheduled for next weekend.
It is the fourth all-time playoff matchup between the teams and George Washington is undefeated (3-0) in the postseason against Hurricane.
Friday's matchup will be the 29th between the Patriots and the Redskins since they started playing in 1993 and George Washington has an 18-10 face-to-face record against the Redskins.
The Patriots have won 10 of the last 13 matchups between the teams but Hurricane is the most recent winner as the Redskins stomped the Patriots 56-7 in Week 3 of the regular season.
George Washington's only other loss was to Huntington on Sept. 16 when the Patriots fell 58-13. Hurricane also lost to Huntington 24-21 on Nov. 4. Hurricane's only other loss was to Spring Valley on Sept. 16 when the Redskins fell 31-28. George Washington defeated Spring Valley 39-27 on Oct. 21.
Hurricane is coming off a dominant 56-13 first-round win over No. 12 University. George Washington used a Jordan Price game-winning field goal with 44 seconds left in regulation to defeat No. 13 Princeton 31-28 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Patriots have made the playoffs 14 of the last 16 seasons but have advanced to the semifinals just three times in that stretch. Hurricane has made the postseason 23 times in its nearly 100-year history (since 1924) but the Redskins have never made it past the second round.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays, who is in his first year as head coach of the Redskins after coaching at South Charleston for a decade prior, is trying to make some program history early in his tenure.
"We know George Washington is 9-2 just like we are," Mays said. "We know that they're a good football team and they've got weapons and Division I players on their team as well. Their offense goes through their quarterback and they're very good. We've seen these guys a lot. We've seen them a lot in 7-on-7, we've seen them in the regular season. We're both very familiar with each other. There's no secret. It just comes down to execution."
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. has led the Patriots to the playoffs 20 times since he took the program over in 1996. He echoed Mays in saying the teams are familiar with each other.
"We're both familiar with each other and I'm just looking forward to another opportunity to try to play a little bit better," Edwards said.
George Washington, which has outscored opponents 353-263 and averaged 32 points per game, was held to 97 total yards in the last matchup against Hurricane. George Washington also turned the ball over six times in the loss.
Edwards explained what his team needs to do better Friday in order to earn a victory.
"I hope we're a little bit better than we were [last time]," Edwards said. "We just have to execute. We didn't execute very well. We've been executing pretty well lately and we're going to have to prepare better and play four quarters. It's going to be a tough game and they're really good and they're hot. They're talented and for us to have a chance to give them a good ballgame we're going to have to play hard."
Mays thinks Friday's game will be more competitive than the first matchup between the teams and said George Washington will have likely fixed the things that weren't working early in the season.
"I think it will be a good football game," Mays said. "The last score was 56-7 but that kind of got out of hand a little quickly with turnovers and bad snaps on punts and things like that. Steve is a good coach, he's got a good staff.
"They'll fix the areas they had mistakes in the first time just as we would and they'll come out here and go at us. One team gets to advance and one doesn't. You can throw all the scores out the window. None of that matters. The only thing that matters is who comes to take care of business on Friday night."
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick was one of the Mountain State Athletic Conference's top passers this season as he's completed 170 of 265 passes for 2,369 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Keegan Sack is one of Fenwick's top targets as he's caught 55 passes for 722 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hayden Hatfield has 45 catches for a team-leading 724 yards and six touchdowns and Anthony Valentine has 39 receptions for 581 yards and six touchdowns. Valentine also leads the team in rushing with 91 carries for 557 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi played for GW as a freshman in 2021 before transferring to Hurricane in 2022. Vellaithambi has completed 126 of 206 passes for 2,108 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Tyshawn Dues is Vellaithambi's top target as he's caught 31 passes for a team-leading 662 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jeremiah Riffle leads the Redskins in rushing with 208 carries for 1,929 yards and 19 touchdowns. Mondrell Dean is a force on both sides of the ball as he's rushed 55 times for 429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dean also has 57 solo tackles and 117 total tackles on defense. He leads Hurricane in total tackles.