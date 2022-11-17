Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GW's Keegan Sack (5) tries to break free from a Princeton defender as Princeton's Carter Meachum (10) closes in during a first-round playoff game between the teams on Nov. 11 at George Washington High. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Two storied Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals are set to do battle with their seasons on the line Friday night. 

Class AAA No. 4-seeded Hurricane (9-2) is set to host No. 5 George Washington (9-2) at Hurricane High at 7:30 p.m. in a state quarterfinal matchup. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.