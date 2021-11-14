Four teams from the Mountain State Athletic Conference have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class AAA football playoffs, and one of them is guaranteed to make it to the semifinals.
That’s because two of them square off against each other this week. In a rematch of a regular-season game, George Washington (8-3) visits No. 1 Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Friday in one Class AAA contest.
All three games involving MSAC teams will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the Secondary School Activities Commission on Sunday set its schedule for this weekend’s contests. In the other two, Cabell Midland visits University and Spring Valley travels to Martinsburg.
Huntington (11-0) picked up a 30-14 victory at George Washington on Sept. 17 and leads the all-time series between the programs 8-4. However, GW won twice against the Highlanders in 2019, once each in the regular season and in the postseason.
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. recorded the 181st win of his 26-year coaching career in Friday’s first-round win at Greenbrier East, tying the late Dick Whitman for the most victories among Kanawha County coaches. Whitman coached 24 seasons at DuPont and Riverside.
Cabell Midland (10-1), the No. 5 seed, has never beaten No. 4 University (11-0) in two previous meetings, both of which came at playoff time and both of which were held in Morgantown (1994 and 2002).
Spring Valley, meanwhile, carries a 9-2 record and the No. 7 seed into Friday’s contest at No. 2 Martinsburg (10-1).
The two schools have an interesting history against one another. Martinsburg leads the series 5-2, including three straight wins in recent Wheeling Super Six finals (2016-18). However, the Timberwolves have won the last two meetings, both coming in the regular season, last year and this year.
Spring Valley halted Martinsburg’s state-record 57-game winning streak last season with a 22-20 road victory. The Bulldogs paid a visit to Wayne County on Oct. 29 and suffered their only loss so far this year in a 35-30 Spring Valley triumph.
Over the past six seasons, Martinsburg has won 71 of 73 games, but is 0-2 against Spring Valley.
One other Kanawha Valley team has also qualified for the Class AA playoff quarterfinals, as No. 5 Poca (8-2) hosts No. 13 Frankfort (7-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at O.O. White Stadium in Putnam County.
The Dots got home-field advantage for the quarterfinals when Frankfort upset No. 4 Lincoln in the first round. The Dots and Falcons have met just once in football, that coming in the 1994 playoff semifinals when Poca earned a 24-0 victory to advance to the first Super Six in Wheeling.
Poca is still awaiting word about the playing status of senior Toby Payne, who was ejected from Friday’s first-round win against Liberty Raleigh following an unsportsmanlike conduct call.