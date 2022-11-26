Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SHORT GAP — In an instant classic with a spot in the Class AA title game on the line, Frankfort had no answer for Dane Hatfield.

The sophomore sensation put Herbert Hoover on his back, rushing for 177 yards and two key second-half touchdowns on 37 carries to lead the Huskies to a 17-10 win over Frankfort in the Class AA football playoff semifinals.

