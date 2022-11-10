Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CLAY -- It was an emotional and electric atmosphere at Clay County High School Thursday night with the Panthers hosting their first football playoff game at the school.

Dane Hatfield and Herbert Hoover, though, spoiled it for the Panthers as the No. 9-seeded Huskies used a strong running game to roll to a 63-26 victory over No. 8 seed Clay at Bradley Field in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.

