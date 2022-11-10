CLAY -- It was an emotional and electric atmosphere at Clay County High School Thursday night with the Panthers hosting their first football playoff game at the school.
Dane Hatfield and Herbert Hoover, though, spoiled it for the Panthers as the No. 9-seeded Huskies used a strong running game to roll to a 63-26 victory over No. 8 seed Clay at Bradley Field in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
With the victory, Hoover (8-2), which has won eight straight, advances to the quarterfinals, where the Huskies will play the winner of Saturday's game between No. 1 Winfield and No. 16 Logan. Clay finishes its historic season at 8-2.
Hatfield scored seven touchdowns, including six rushing (three in each half). The sophomore rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries, added 55 yards passing and even intercepted a pass for good measure.
“Seven touchdowns is really special and exciting,” Hatfield said. “I just want to give it all to my offensive line and teammates. If I didn’t have them blocking for me and running good routes, I couldn’t have got that.”
“Dane was huge,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “He’s just a sophomore and has continued to get better and better. He’s our guy and we are going to go as far as he takes us. He has the capability of going very far for us.”
It’s been an emotional last couple weeks for Clay County, as first-team All-State defensive lineman Jake “Salty” Morton was badly injured in an automobile accident just a week and a half ago.
Despite the loss, Clay coach Jason Nichols was proud of his Panthers who not only played for their fallen teammate but earned the historic milestone of hosting their first playoff game in school history.
“The season has been everything to us, especially with all the adversity,” Nichols said. “We love Salty and we honored him with our effort and mindset. They showed resiliency, heart, and effort. We are proud of our guys and our community for coming together for us.”
The Hoover ground game was strong all night, accumulating 369 yards on 40 carries. Randy Hughart also went over 100 yards (120) on nine carries. The Huskies would have likely had a third as Rocco Frye had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries before leaving the game due to an injury in the second quarter.
“Our offensive linemen have stepped up and gotten so much better throughout the season,” Hatfield said. “It’s really hard to stop us when our running game is working like that. We have so many weapons all around me."
“Credit to our offensive line and I’m so proud of those guys,” Fields said. “Connor Brinckman, Caden Dotson, Alek Harrison, Kole Johnson, Brandon Ramos and Zac Greer have fought hard all season. Our rush game has been great with three guys who can really run the ball for us.”
Hoover scored first on a Hatfield 17-yard run to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead with 7:39 left in the first quarter. Clay quickly responded with a nice drive with Matteo McKinney scoring on a 9-yard TD run, and after the 2-point conversion failed, Hoover led 7-6.
It was all Hoover after that, as the Huskies jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead. Hatfield had two touchdown runs (38, 3 yards) and Andrew Rollyson added a 1-yard TD plunge.
The second half was a wild offensive explosion with both teams combining to score 77 points (35-22 in favor of Hoover). The Huskies scored on three more Hatfield touchdown runs (16, 48, 3 yards) and he threw a 28-yard TD pass to Hughart, who also tallied a 13-yard score on the ground.
For Clay, Noah Collins threw three touchdown passes, including two to Zane Minger (10, 12 yards) and a 34-yarder to B.J. Williams.
Collins finished the night throwing 41 passes, completing 26 of them for 248 yards and one interception. Williams caught 13 passes for 137 yards and added 38 yards on the ground, and Minger hauled in seven passes for 78 yards.