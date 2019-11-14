Unlike a year ago, Poca’s football team is healthy and ready to go for the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
But healthy or not, the No. 3 Dots (10-0) will find no cakewalk in No. 14 North Marion.
The Huskies (7-3) bring a battle-tested, balanced and hungry football team to O.O. White Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff, presenting a stiff opening challenge to the Dots in a Class AA bracket full of quality teams.
“They’re a really good ball club,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said of North Marion. “They’re definitely one of the top teams in double-A. All three teams they lost to are in the postseason, they’re multiple in what they can do and their quarterback makes good decisions with the ball.”
The Huskies were on the verge of hosting a playoff game before running into a playoff-desperate Liberty Harrison squad in last week’s regular-season finale. Liberty blitzed North Marion early, scoring a touchdown on its opening possession, recovering an onside kick and scoring again, and then recovering yet another onside kick.
That opening period left the Huskies down two scores and with less than a minute of possession in the opening quarter. From there, it became a case of trying to do too much and Liberty held on for a 21-8 victory.
That win got Liberty into the postseason and put North Marion on the road and up against an undefeated Dots squad eager to atone for a blowout first-round loss at home to Weir a year ago.
“Realistically, it didn’t change our long-term playoff route,” Huskies coach Daran Hays said. “We probably would’ve been in the sixth spot and if we were fortunate enough to win in round one we were going to have to play Poca anyway. Now, we’ve just got a really tough game right out of the gate.”
A year ago, Poca was rolling through the regular season before losing running back Ethan Payne to a hip injury in the seventh game of the season against Winfield. The Dots went on to lose in the regular-season finale to Wayne 23-0 before falling 41-14 to Weir at home in a postseason opener.
But back for his junior season, Payne took his game to another level and will enter Saturday as one of the state’s top Kennedy Award candidates with 2,369 yards and 43 touchdowns on 159 carries and two more touchdowns on seven receptions to his credit. He also broke a 41-year-old record held by Curt Warner for regular-season scoring a week ago in a win over Wayne.
Most importantly, Payne has so far avoided the injury bug that bit him and the team at the end of last season.
“It left a bitter taste in our mouth and we’re ready to have another crack at it,” Ramsey said. “Everybody should be ready to roll. It’s a lot better bringing a gun to a gun fight than a plastic knife.”
Also stepping his game up has been quarterback Jay Cook, who along with top target Toby Payne has provided crucial balance and explosiveness through the air. Cook has thrown for 1,347 yards and 19 touchdowns while only being picked off twice. Toby Payne has been on the receiving end of 34 of those completions to go with 785 yards and 13 scores.
As explosive as Ethan Payne has been, it’s that balance that presents a decision for opposing coaching staffs.
“The thing that stands out on film is that they play really well together,” Hays said. “Their linemen are unselfish, their tight end is really solid and their quarterback has been a dark horse because the Payne kids get all the attention, but he’s good as well.
“The biggest thing for us is effort and trust on the defensive side of the ball. They’re so good at breaking solo tackles that it makes people peek into other people’s jobs. Ethan is so good when it looks like it’s going to go outside, he cuts it up inside and it puts defensive players in a tough spot. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anyone at the high school level run power toss like they do.”
The Huskies are unlikely to be intimidated by anyone at this point, with two of their losses coming to the top two seeds in the AA playoff field — Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport. North Marion was very much in the game against the Indians until Bridgeport pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 35-20 victory.
Like Poca, the Huskies boast a balanced offense capable of keeping defenses honest. Quarterback Gunner Murphy has thrown for 2,091 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has added four rushing scores to go with 253 yards. Ricky Newbrough spearheads a balanced rushing attack with 501 yards and eight touchdowns. Tariq Miller is the big weapon on the outside and leads the team in receptions (28), receiving yards (826) and touchdowns (11).
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Ramsey said. “They’re physical and they maintain their blocks really well. We’ve got to do a good job against double-teams, and up front we’ve got to handle the line of scrimmage. I know it’s coach speak, but I really believe this game is going to be won up front.”