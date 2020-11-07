The 2020 prep football season in West Virginia will long be remembered for the upheaval caused by COVID-19.
Herbert Hoover, however, would like to remember it for different reasons. Because it’s also the year in which the Huskies got their groove back.
When the regular season wrapped up around the state Friday, Hoover (5-2) emerged with the No. 13 seed in the Class AA playoffs — its first postseason berth since 2016 — and will visit Liberty Raleigh (6-0) in the first round of games the weekend of Nov. 13-15. The Huskies were one of seven Kanawha Valley schools to qualify for the playoffs.
The Secondary School Activities Commission released its final playoff ratings Saturday evening that determine the 16 postseason berths in each class, but not without some drama. The Department of Education’s weekly color-coded COVID-19 risk factor map was delayed more than three hours for further validation of data, which figures to greatly affect the first-round matchups coming from the playoff ratings. The SSAC decided Friday to not eliminate teams from counties with high COVID numbers (red and orange) on its final ratings, which it had considered earlier in the week, along with moving up teams 17th and below.
Instead, the SSAC opted to leave those teams in the ratings and allow them the chance to improve their COVID numbers for the next WVDE map on Nov. 14. If they do improve to green (lowest risk), yellow or gold, they’ll play their assigned games on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 15. If they remain in orange or red, their opponents advance uncontested to the quarterfinals.
The only exception to that plan is if a game is delayed until Sunday because if a team is high-risk and its opponent is not, and then the high-risk team improves its status and is able to play, but its opponent falls into orange or red on the Nov. 14 map, then the opponent that waited a week will advance uncontested and gets a week to see if its COVID numbers improve on the Nov. 21 map for its quarterfinal game.
As an example, on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily state map, 12 counties on Saturday morning were listed in orange and one in red. In those 12 counties were eight — of half — of the schools in the Class AAA field. Most likely, all of the games with those teams will be scheduled for Sunday.
Hoover and Liberty won’t wait until Sunday to play because their counties were in low-risk status. Huskies first-year coach Joey Fields said he’ll select 7:30 p.m. Friday for his team’s trip to Glen Daniel. The lower-seeded team in each matchup gets to select the day and time of the game, and the higher seed picks the approved game site, usually its home field. Those determinations will be made Sunday during a meeting at the SSAC office in Parkersburg.
The Huskies have never met the Raiders, who are one of two remaining unbeatens in AA football (5-0 Sissonville, the No. 1 seed, being the other) and one of six state teams overall without a loss.
Fields was pleased that his seniors could experience the playoffs for the first time, and be rewarded for their patience and mental toughness. Hoover’s students haven’t had a school building to call their own since the 2016 Elk River flood, instead being taught in portables until their new building opens in the fall of 2022.
“These kids have been through a lot,’’ Fields said, “and this program here also has been lately. To be sitting in there with a bunch of kids who’s never made the playoffs and now they’ve punched their ticket to it, they’re excited. They’re responding to bad things and they never ... well, they stay even keel. I kind of freak out more than they do.’’
Other first-round matchups involving Kanawha Valley teams:
No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0), AAA: Former rivals in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, they haven’t played since SC’s 7-0 win in 2017, which was the Vikings’ last season before they left the league. The Black Eagles have won the last five meetings.
No. 13 George Washington (3-2) at No. 4 Martinsburg (4-1), AAA: These teams have met four times, all in the postseason since 2002. The most recent game was a 34-0 Bulldogs victory in the 2016 quarterfinals. Martinsburg has captured the last four AAA championships.
No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1), AAA: These MSAC schools were supposed to play on Friday, but Wayne County was in orange and couldn’t go. They did meet twice last season, though, with the Timberwolves taking victories of 28-7 and 34-6 (playoffs).
No. 16 Elkins (5-3) at No. 1 Sissonville (5-0), AA: It was only half a schedule, but the Indians posted their first unbeaten regular season since a 10-0 mark in 1953 and it was good enough to get the top seed in AA. Sissonville and Elkins have also never met in football.
No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2), AA: Another first-time meeting of programs in this year’s AA playoffs. Two of the Dots’ six wins came by forfeit, and two of their top players (Ethan and Toby Payne) sat out Friday’s game due to contact tracing, but are expected back at practice this week.
No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1), A: These teams met in Hico just two weeks ago when the Patriots were No. 1 in the ratings and the Bison handed them a 7-0 double-overtime loss. Buffalo has won five of eight games in this series.