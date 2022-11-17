Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hoover winfield3
Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield (13) is stopped by Winfield’s Toby Laughery during a regular-season matchup between the teams on Sept. 2.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For the past few years, the Herbert Hoover and Winfield football teams have met in Week 2 of the regular season in a renewal of a Cardinal Conference rivalry. 

This season, No. 9-seeded Hoover (8-2) will face its Kanawha Valley foe in the Class AA quarterfinals as No. 1 Winfield (10-1) is set to host the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Rick Farlow covers sports.