For the past few years, the Herbert Hoover and Winfield football teams have met in Week 2 of the regular season in a renewal of a Cardinal Conference rivalry.
This season, No. 9-seeded Hoover (8-2) will face its Kanawha Valley foe in the Class AA quarterfinals as No. 1 Winfield (10-1) is set to host the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The winner moves on to the semifinals against the winner of Saturday's 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 4 Frankfort and No. 5 Scott.
It is the first-ever playoff matchup between Hoover and Winfield, which have met 12 times since 2003. Winfield has a 9-3 record against Herbert Hoover in those games and the Generals have won eight of the last nine matchups between the teams, including a 19-14 win in the regular season on Sept. 2.
Both teams have put together solid campaigns in 2022.
Hoover got off to a slow start, losing its first two games, but the Huskies haven't lost since as they're on an eight-game winning streak.
Winfield lost its first game of the season to Class AAA Hurricane but the Generals have rattled off 10 straight wins since.
Hoover and Winfield dominated in the first round of the playoffs. The Huskies' offense exploded in a 63-26 win over No. 8 Clay County while the Generals blanked No. 16 Logan 43-0.
Being that the teams are Cardinal Conference rivals, they had multiple common opponents this year. The only team that one team beat and the other lost to was Scott. Winfield downed Scott 34-14 on Oct. 28 while Hoover fell to Scott 34-19 in its season opener.
Hoover coach Joey Fields has taken his team to the playoffs in every year of his three-year tenure.
"We're excited and thankful to be continuing to play," Fields said. "Eight [Class AA] teams left in the state that are still practicing at this point. We have the opportunity to go to the semifinals. We've only done that three times before in our 59-year history. That's a special thing to do. It's hard to do. And it's not been easy for us this season. We've dealt with a lot of adversity, injuries and other things."
Friday's game will be Winfield's second home playoff game since 1987. The first was last Friday. That's a pretty good start to Eddie Smolder's head coaching tenure at Winfield as this is his first season at the helm of the Generals.
Smolder said the score of the last matchup between the teams shouldn't have been as close as it was.
"We went to Hoover our second week and won the football game," Smolder said. "It was 19-14 and to be honest with you it should have been a blowout. I've seen and heard a lot of excuses in the paper about guys being injured or out and so on and so forth.
"That game should have been a blowout. We had them on the ropes but we let them back in the game. Hoover has improved. They're a good football team. We've improved a lot more. We're locked and loaded and we're ready to kick off Friday night at 7:30."
Fields said the last time the teams met, the Huskies were marred with injuries but the team is relatively healthy now.
"We had four starters out for us," Fields said. "Credit to them of course, having their kids prepared. We think we're a better football team. We've been preparing for this moment no matter who our opponent is. I'm sure it will be a good football game with two football teams battling it our for four quarters or more."
Hoover has outscored opponents 451-196 this season. The Huskies average 45.1 points per game while allowing 19.6 points per game.
Winfield has outscored opponents 448-148. The Generals score 40.7 points per game and allow 13.45 points per game.
Winfield likes to run the ball and the Generals are led in rushing by Caden Beam, who has 181 carries for 1,418 yards and 21 touchdowns. Bray Boggs has rushed 136 times for 1,269 yards and 16 touchdowns and he's caught 13 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. K-Juan Pearson has rushed 43 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Brycen Brown has completed 27 of 59 passes for 406 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions and he's rushed 96 times for 509 yards and six touchdowns.
Tanner Laughery leads the Generals in receiving yards with eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield is a dual threat. He leads the team in rushing with 166 carries for 1,277 yards and 23 touchdowns. Hatfield has completed 75 of 121 passes for 1,219 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hatfield scored seven touchdowns in last week's win over Clay County.
Rocco Frye is Hoover's second-leading rusher with 139 carries for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. Randy Hughart has rushed 98 times for 576 yards and nine touchdowns.
Levi Paxton leads the Huskies in receiving with 27 catches for 494 yards and seven touchdowns, Jacob Burns has caught 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns and Brayden Jones has eight catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.