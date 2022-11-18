WINFIELD -- Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield didn’t let losing a fumble late in the fourth quarter of a Class AA playoff semifinal faze him in a 27-26 win over Winfield Friday night at Generals Stadium.
With the game tied at 20 and two minutes left in regulation, the sophomore fumbled deep in Huskies territory, Winfield recovered and Generals senior running back Bray Boggs later scored to give Class AA No. 1-seeded Winfield (10-2) a 26-20 lead with 1:32 on the clock. The Generals' attempt at a 2-point conversion failed.
Hatfield and the No. 9 Huskies (9-2) executed the two-minute drill in response, with their season on the line. Hatfield led the Huskies about 70 yards down the field and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Burns to tie the game at 26. Levi Paxton then gave the Huskies a 27-26 lead with his extra point with two seconds left in the game and the Huskies held on as the score went final.
Hoover moves on to the semifinals for the first time since 1994 and will play at either No. 4 Scott or No. 5 Frankfort, depending on which team wins that quarterfinal matchup that starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Madison.
Hoover coach Joey Fields said a fire was lit within his team when Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said the regular-season matchup between the teams should have been a blowout. Winfield won that game 19-14.
“We talk about it, it’s about the mentality,” Fields said. “Do your job with max effort one play at a time. These kids believe in it. It’s a great group of kids. This is high school football. It’s about the kids. I was disappointed about the disrespect. I was in shock about what I read in the paper. The kids battle and fight.”
Hatfield completed 6 of 16 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Fields said his group is deserving.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Fields said. “This community deserves this. We fought through the whole season. The season isn’t over when you’re 0-2. It’s over the first weekend in December and we gave our guys an opportunity to do that, practicing on Turkey Day, something that hasn’t been done since 1994. I’m so proud of this group. So proud of this community.”
Hoover won the toss, elected to defer to the second half and forced Winfield to go three-and-out on its first possession.
Three plays into Hoover’s first possession, Hatfield found Burns for 60-yard touchdown pass and the Huskies were out to a 7-0 lead after Paxton’s kick.
Winfield answered with time running down in the first quarter as Generals quarterback Brycen Brown found K-Juan Pearson for a 15-yard touchdown pass and the game was tied at 7 after the extra point.
The second quarter was scoreless and the game went to halftime tied.
Hoover received the ball to start the second half and didn’t waste any time as Hatfield hit Burns for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give Hoover a 14-7 lead with 9:07 left in the third after Paxton’s kick.
Boggs and the Generals answered about five minutes later as Boggs rushed 3 yards to tie the game at 14 with five minutes left in the third.
Winfield made a defensive mistake later in the quarter, though, as the Generals allowed Hatfield to break through the middle and run 35 yards for a touchdown. Crucially, the extra point was blocked and Hoover had a 20-14 lead with 2:37 left in the third.
Brown was not under center for most of the second half. Hayden Hinkle got most of the snaps and it seemed to work out for the Generals early in the fourth quarter as Boggs caught a 20-yard pass from Hinkle to tie the game and give Winfield a chance to tie it with the extra point. The extra point failed, though, and the game remained tied at 20.
Both teams then punted the ball away on their next possessions and a strong Winfield punt put the Huskies at their own 5-yard line. On first-and-10 from the Winfield 6, Hatfield rushed up the middle and had the ball stripped and Winfield recovered.
A few plays later, Boggs rushed it in for a 1-yard touchdown and Winfield once again took the lead. The Generals went for the two-point conversion but it failed and Winfield had a 26-20 lead with 1:32 left in the game.
That was just enough time for Hatfield and the Huskies to put together their game-winning drive capped by the Hatfield 5-yard touchdown pass to Burns with six seconds remaining and Hoover held on.
Boggs rushed 19 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns to lead Winfield, which had its 10-game winning streak snapped. Hoover takes a nine-game streak into the semifinals.