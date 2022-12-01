Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Herbert Hoover's football team is looking to cap its first Super Six appearance in school history with a state championship on Friday. 

The Class AA No. 9 Huskies, however, will have to take on an undefeated Independence team in order to do so. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

