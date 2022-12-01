Herbert Hoover's football team is looking to cap its first Super Six appearance in school history with a state championship on Friday.
The Class AA No. 9 Huskies, however, will have to take on an undefeated Independence team in order to do so.
Hoover (10-2) will play in the Class AA state championship against the No. 2 Patriots (12-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium as both teams are playing for their first football championship in school history.
It's Independence's second Super Six appearance in as many years as the Patriots fell to Fairmont Senior 21-12 in last year's state championship game.
This season marked Hoover's third semifinal appearance in school history as the Huskies made it in 1993 and 1994 but fell both times. Hoover downed No. 5 Frankfort 17-10 in this year's semifinal to advance to the Super Six.
This year's postseason hasn't been a walk in the park for the Huskies. In the first round, Hoover handled No. 8 Clay County 63-26 to advance to the quarterfinals where it needed a last-minute drive to beat No. 1 Winfield on the road 27-26. Last week's semifinal against Frankfort also came down to the wire, as well.
Independence's path to the Super Six was a tad less dramatic as the Patriots have outscored opponents 120-38 in three playoff games and Independence held home field advantage for all three games. Independence's closest call was in the first round against No. 15 Bluefield when the Patriots won 20-12.
In the quarterfinals, the Patriots routed defending champion No. 7 Fairmont Senior 42-7 and Independence earned a championship berth with a 58-19 clinic of No. 6 North Marion in the semifinals.
Friday's matchup will be first ever meeting between the Patriots and Huskies.
Hoover and Independence have one common opponent this year as both teams dominated Poca with the Huskies winning 63-13 and the Patriots routed the Dots 70-8.
Though Hoover is making its first state championship appearance, coach Joey Fields has plenty of experience with deep playoff runs as he's won titles as an assistant with Mingo Central and Martinsburg. Fields said he's more excited than anything.
"I think my biggest thing is excitement," Fields said. "I'm really excited to be on that field and see our community there and everyone who is supporting these kids and pack Wheeling Island. I'm excited for this community and this school."
Independence has been completely dominant on both sides of the ball this year, outscoring opponents 640-69. The Patriots score 53.33 points per game while allowing 5.75 points per game. Independence has shut out six opponents this year and allowed just eight points in its first five games.
Fields said his team is in for a challenge.
"They're a very good football team," Fields said. "Something that pops off the screen to me is defensively, they're very good and they present and lot of challenges for everybody. I think they've had a running clock on every game but one. Coach [John] Lilly has built that program up over the last couple of years. They have a great senior group and some of the best football players in the state."
Though the Patriots and Huskies haven't met in the regular season before, they did play in a preseason scrimmage this year.
Every team in the state knows about Independence senior running back Judah Price. Price has rushed 230 times for 2,211 yards and 45 touchdowns (48 overall). Prince has eight receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
In a regular season game against Wyoming East, Price broke the state's single-season scoring record which was set at 300 points by Poca's Ethan Payne in 2019.
Also in backfield for Independence is Tyler Linkswiler who has 69 carries for 736 yards and six touchdowns.
Independence quarterback Trey Bowers has completed 67 of 104 passes for 1,568 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Bowers has rushed 107 times for 781 and 13 touchdowns.
Cyrus Goodson leads the Patriots in receiving with 35 catches for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. Colten Caron has 20 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the offensive numbers, Fields talked about the defense when asked about a scouting report.
"Defensively they're all up front," Fields said. "They're bringing a lot of pressure at you to see if you can handle that pressure or not. They have guys that can play zone and keep everything in front of them or they're able to play man and lock up with you.
"Offensively they're a little bit like us. Their personnel makes them a little different but they present a lot of challenges and their tempo is tough. Price is the all-time state leading scorer. He can do a lot. He can play any position on the field skill-wise. You get the ball in his hands, that's a good play call. He's a very good football player."
Sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield is the Huskies' leader on offense as he's rushed 226 times for 1,589 and 26 touchdowns. He's completed 85 of 142 passes for 1,362 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Levi Paxton is one of Hatfield's most popular targets as he's caught 27 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns. Jacob Burns has caught 17 passes for 320 yards and six touchdowns and Brayden Jones has 10 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Hoover dropped its first two games of the season and hasn't lost since. Fields talked about what his team has to do to walk away with a state title on Friday night.
"We've gotten so much better up front offensively and defensively as a whole," Fields said. "We speak to our guys and we say this 'When things go bad, where is your mind? You have to play the next play. When things go well, you have to do the same thing.' We're doing a good job of playing one play at a time and really understanding that. That's because of our leaders. You get more of that than not then it starts to spread."
ROAD WORK
Notably, Herbert Hoover hasn't played at home since Oct. 28 when the Huskies beat Poca. Hoover played its final game of the regular season on the road and was the lower seed throughout the playoffs. Hoover is undefeated on the road this year.
Of course Independence is undefeated on the road this season, as well. On Friday, though, the Patriots will be making their first road trip since Oct. 28 when they beat Wyoming East at The War Zone. Five of Independence's last seven games were at home.
What, if any, affect will Hoover's travel and Independence's lack there of have on Friday's championship? Time will tell.