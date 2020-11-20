Like most coaches prepping for a postseason game, Herbert Hoover’s Joey Fields realizes the importance of a balanced offense — and making sure your keep your opponent off balance as much as possible.
But ask Fields what he thinks is the biggest key for his team in Saturday’s 4 p.m. Class AA quarterfinal at Oak Glen, and you get a one-dimensional answer.
“We’ve got to be able to run the football,’’ Fields said, “and control the time of possession. This is the first time all year we’ve told our guys we’ve got to have a complete game in all three phases — and we want to make sure they know that.
“But we want to take care of the football and if we’re running the football and working the clock, we’ve got to take care of the football on both sides of the ball. Every play is very important when you play a good team like [Oak Glen] that can make a play anywhere at any time.’’
While No. 13 seed Hoover (6-2) is appearing in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, the No. 5 seed Golden Bears (7-1) aim for a second straight trip to the playoff semifinals. They pack an explosive offense that averages 45 points and 482.5 yards and are dangerous in both phases, featuring a 1,400-yard passer in Nick Chaney and a ground game that cranks out just over 300 yards per contest.
“It does [concern you],’’ Fields said, “because you can’t key on one thing. A balanced offense always makes it tough to defend, and they’ve got a lot of guys who touch the football and can make things happen. I know they’ve made me stay up late this week.
“Oak Glen does a lot of good things before the ball is snapped and puts guys in the right place to make plays. They’re well-coached, have the right scheme and they believe in it, are very comfortable with it.’’
Versatile senior Hunter Patterson is perhaps the biggest weapon for Oak Glen with 23 touchdowns, 12 as a runner, 10 as a receiver and one on a punt return. He’s accumulated 1,727 all-purpose yards in just eight games. His cousin, senior Gage Patterson, is the team’s No. 2 receiver and also a capable rusher and 235-pound fullback Paxton Shuman is the hammer, plowing in for 10 TDs this season.
On top of that, the Golden Bears are experienced, as they returned starters at 16 of 22 positions on offense and defense from last year’s state semifinal squad.
“We have playoff experience,’’ said Oak Glen coach Ted Arneault, “and that’s a big thing for the team we had coming back. They know what to expect and they know the quality of teams they’re going to be facing in the playoffs. There’s not going to be any surprises for them. As we get further into the season, they’re pacing themselves a little better and they understand what type of work you have to put in during the week to win a playoff game.’’
Arneault knows that the Huskies can now also win games either running or passing the ball. Last season, Hoover quarterback Nick Grayam had just 553 yards and four touchdowns passing all season; this year, in only seven games, he’s upped those totals to 1,140 yards and 10 TDs.
“Yes, I see a team that’s obviously worked hard on their passing concepts all year,’’ Arneault said. “They throw the ball well when they have to. They have some receivers who have talent, and they’ve definitely diversified their offensive scheme.’’
And the nearly four-hour trip for Hoover to the top of the Northern Panhandle shouldn’t bother players who have already lugged their show to Man, Moorefield, Doddridge County and Beckley for games this season.
“Mentally, our guys are starting to build some confidence,’’ Fields said, “and doing the right thing each play, which gives them an opportunity to win football games. I’ve been seeing that through the course of the year.’’