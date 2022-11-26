HUNTINGTON — All week, Huntington’s players and coaches thought about the mistakes made in last year’s matchup against Martinsburg in the Class AAA championship game.
Nearly one full year after that day in Wheeling, the Highlanders returned the favor by forcing the Bulldogs into mistakes of their own Saturday afternoon.
Huntington’s Jordan Price forced a fumble inside the red zone with 5:09 left and quarterback Gavin Lochow added a pair of second-half touchdown runs and a pair of key first-down runs to salt the game away as the Highlanders defeated Martinsburg 28-21 at Bob Sang Stadium in the Class AAA semifinals.
“That hurt,” Lochow said of last year’s loss. “Three hundred sixty-five days or whatever it was, hurting. Listening to those dudes and playing like that, it hurt. Our whole team really bounced back, and I’m so glad to get this win.”
With the victory, No. 2-seeded Huntington (12-1) will play in the Class AAA championship game for the second straight season, taking on No. 1 Parkersburg South (12-1) at noon Dec. 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium. The Patriots defeated Hurricane 58-27 in the other semifinal Saturday.
Saturday’s contest came down to just a few plays, and those went the way of the Highlanders on this afternoon.
None was bigger than coach Billy Seals’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 41 with just 2:37 remaining. Lochow slipped coming out of the snap but kept his balance just enough for a 2-yard gain that kept the drive going.
Seals said in a similar situation to open the year, he punted against Spring Valley and the Timberwolves drove for the game-winning score. He wasn’t going to do that again with his offense 6 inches from a win.
“In order to win games like this, you’ve got to take some chances,” Seals said. “Our offense wanted to go for it and … if we got it, we deserved to win the game. If we didn’t get it, we had to play great defense and try to get a stop.”
Lochow said once the decision was made, it was on the players to execute — something he spoke about in the huddle prior to the play.
“I told my linemen, ‘Let’s go get it,’” Lochow said. “We were one yard away from Wheeling, man. I saw those guys as we snapped the ball. They were killing it, pushing them down the field, and led us through the holes for the first to win the game.”
The game-winning drive was set up by Price, whose hit on Martinsburg quarterback Ezra Bagent jarred the ball loose inside the Highlanders’ 15-yard line as the Bulldogs were looking to knot the game. Huntington two-way standout Wayne Harris jumped on the fumble along the Martinsburg sidelines, sending the Highlanders’ defense into celebration.
“All week, Seals said it was going to be a game of hustle and whoever hustles the hardest is going to win,” Price said. “I knew we just had to hustle harder. That’s what I did, and I made the play. I was about to get up to get it, but the ball was moving faster than I thought. Wayne came out of nowhere and got it.”
Harris’ impact was felt throughout the game on both sides — especially offensively, where he hauled in seven passes from Lochow for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Lochow and Harris had big offensive plays in the game’s biggest drive after Price’s third-down sack forced Martinsburg to punt with the game locked at 21.
On the ensuing drive, Lochow found Harris for a 31-yard pass on first down and then again on a 14-yard pass on third-and-12 in which Harris dragged his foot on the Martinsburg sideline to keep a drive alive before Lochow scored what proved to be the game-winner from 19 yards out with 7:39 left.
“He won us that game,” Lochow said. “You look at those crucial drives and crucial catches on third down — he got them all. He’s a stud.”
In the third quarter, it looked like Martinsburg (10-3) had the momentum and was going to book another trip to Wheeling.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs went for an onside kick to start the second half and recovered, then cashed in to tie the game at 14-all on a 12-yard run by Murphy Clement.
The momentum continued from there as the Bulldogs’ defense stymied the Highlanders for two series, taking advantage of a Lochow interception to go ahead 21-14 with 3:23 left in the third when Bagent scored on a 9-yard run.
As quickly as the Bulldogs got the lead, it was gone, however.
After being kept relatively in check early on, Lochow engineered a quick three-play, 65-yard drive to knot it at 21-all, completing passes of 18 yards to Avonte Crawford and 25 to Harris before scoring on his own 22-yard run.
“It was almost like we scored and we thought the game was over,” Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said. “There was a lot of time left to play. They went down and scored easily. It was disappointing that we weren’t able to hold them after getting the lead back.”
Martinsburg went up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game after dialing up a trick play in which Bagent took a pitch in motion, then threw downfield to Buzz Daver, who got behind the defense for a 59-yard score.
Huntington answered right back, however, using a 10-play, 70-yard drive capped by D’Edrick Graves’ 1-yard scoring run to knot the game.
The Highlanders took a 14-7 lead into the locker room after turning a Martinsburg special teams miscue into a 5-yard scoring pass from Lochow to Harris. The Bulldogs had forced a punt, but Huntington’s Walter Williams stripped Martinsburg’s Jameer Hunter on the return, which set up the Highlanders inside the red zone with new life.
Bagent finished the game 21 of 28 passing for 213 yards, but also had two interceptions and the late fumble that proved costly for the Bulldogs, who rushed for just 44 yards on 23 carries.
Daver finished with 104 yards receiving on seven receptions with the early touchdown for Martinsburg, which lost to an in-state opponent for the first time in 11 games — the last being a 35-30 loss at Spring Valley.