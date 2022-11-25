Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The pattern of a quick implosion is common for nearly all opponents playing Martinsburg in a high school football state championship game.

Cabell Midland, Huntington and Spring Valley all have experienced it in recent seasons when their teams fell apart for brief stretches and saw close games turn into blowouts at the hands of the Bulldogs. The Highlanders hope to avoid such catastrophe when they entertain the defending state champions in the Class AAA semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.