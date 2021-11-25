HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's motivation might be different from Cabell Midland's, but the goal is the same.
The top-ranked Highlanders (12-0) entertain the No. 5 Knights (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in a Class AAA prep football state playoff semifinal. The winner advances to the state championship game against either No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) or No. 3 Bridgeport (12-0) at noon on Dec. 4 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
For Cabell Midland, revenge is a factor. Huntington won the regular-season meeting 21-17 on Sept. 10 at home. Highlanders players said they know that triumph means little now.
"My guys and I are excited to play," said Huntington junior quarterback Gavin Lochow, who completed 3 of 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting. "We know they're a great team and we will have to come out ready to play. The first game doesn't really have too much of an impact because it was week three and that was a long time ago."
Huntington senior wide receiver/safety/return man Noah Waynick said the Highlanders have to do more on offense than they did Oct. 3, when Cabell Midland ran 67 offensive plays to Huntington's 25. Waynick returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in that game and scored on a 75-yard reception.
"It's the same as every week," Waynick said. "We want to go 1-0. We put in the work all week so we just have to go an execute. The first game, we barely had offensive possessions. We have to limit them on offense and give our offense more opportunities to do what we do."
Waynick said Cabell Midland's running attack, which gained 387 yards in the first game against the Highlanders, is a challenge because "their backs fall forward on every play."
Junior running back Amari Felder caught the winning 40-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 with 2:45 remaining in the first meeting. He said the first game might as well have happened 100 years ago.
"I don't believe the week three game really has a big impact for this week," Felder said. "We have to approach this game like we've approached every game and that's being 1-0 at the end of the week. This is probably the biggest game of the year for us. Whoever executes the best Friday night will win."
Cabell Midland, on the other hand, says the Sept. 10 loss to Huntington is a thorn in the side the Knights are eager to try to expunge.
Cabell Midland's fans have dubbed the rematch "revenge week." Some complained about the officiating in the first game, while others are just happy to have another shot at Huntington.
"It's not really going to affect how we play, but it tore us down losing that game," said Knights' defensive back/running back Chandler Schmidt. "So this game is a revenge game and we are a 100% different team from when we played them the first time. We are more ready than we have ever been."
In the regular-season meeting, the Knights outgained Huntington 399-185. Jackson Fetty ran the ball 46 times for 206 yards, Schmidt had 87 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries and Mason Moran six times for 73 yards.
Expect more of the same Friday. Fetty has run for 1,724 yards this season, Schmidt 1,047 and a school-record 29 touchdowns and Moran 1,008 yards. Quarterback Brad Wolfe has added 750 yards on the ground.
Knights coach Luke Salmons said his team's approach never changes no matter the opponent or the circumstances.
"The kids are really excited," Salmons said. "They're different in the mindset that it's not the playoffs, but they're excited about playing football. They're a close-knit group and they're excited about the opportunity. They're not happy with being in the playoffs or winning a game in the playoffs. They want to win them all."
Salmons said he's not surprised that his team is meeting Huntington again.
"There's some really good football right around here," Salmons said. "They're good and I respect them. We just kind of focus on us."
Center/defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts said the early season loss to the Highlanders sticks with him.
"I'm very excited for us to get a chance for revenge for earlier in this season," Roberts said. "It being a rivalry will make it all the better."