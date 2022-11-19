Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

63794725a3f79.image
Huntington’s Zah Jackson (5) hurdles a Jefferson defender in the Highlanders’ Class AAA playoff quarterfinal win Saturday at Huntington High School.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Huntington High got its usual one-two punch from quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Zah Jackson. Throw in another solid effort from the defense and a good day for special teams and that led to the Highlanders racing past Jefferson 51-7 in the Class AAA football playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.

Jackson ran for a score, caught a TD pass and picked off a pass in the end zone to end an early scoring threat by the Cougars.