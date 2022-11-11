Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE — Six turnovers by University helped No. 4 seed Hurricane advance on Friday in the Class AAA football playoffs with a 56-13 win.

The Redskins (9-2) converted three of the turnovers into touchdowns, including two scores following an interception and a fumble that started the second half.

