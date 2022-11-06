First-round prep football playoff kickoff times were finalized Sunday, with three of the Kanawha Valley's four postseason qualifiers scheduled to play Friday night and one set for a Saturday afternoon kickoff.
In Class AAA, Hurricane and George Washington will have home games Friday night.
Class AA qualifier Herbert Hoover will be on the road Friday night, while Winfield -- No. 1 in the final Class AA playoff ratings -- will be home for a Saturday afternoon game.
Class AAA No. 4 Hurricane (8-2) will host No. 13 University (7-3) while No. 5 George Washington (8-2) will host No. 12 Princeton (6-3). Both of those games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
At the same time, Class AA No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) will travel to No. 8 Clay County (8-1) for a 7:30 kickoff Friday.
Class AA No. 1 Winfield (9-1) will host No. 16 Logan (6-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
n Hurricane, which lost 24-21 to Huntington in Friday's regular-season finale, will be playing a home playoff game for the first time since 2010. The Redskins have faced University just twice, with the most recent meeting a 38-14 Hurricane win in the 2016 playoffs.
University's losses this season came against three playoff-bound teams: No. 1 Parkersburg South (78-14 on Sept. 2), No. 9 Wheeling Park (55-33 on Sept. 16) and No. 14 Morgantown (21-20 on Oct. 28).
n George Washington has some history with Princeton, a former member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Princeton downed GW 21-10 in the most recent meeting in 2010, but the Patriots won 10 straight against the Tigers before that loss.
GW and Princeton have two common opponents this season, Hurricane and Woodrow Wilson. Hurricane defeated GW 56-7 and downed Princeton 49-13, while Woodrow lost 26-10 to the Patriots and 56-7 to Princeton. Princeton's other losses were a 28-27 setback to Lord Betetourt, a Virginia School, and 49-41 to No. 1 Parkersburg South last Friday.
If both Hurricane and George Washington win their first-round games, they'll meet in the quarterfinals on Nov. 18 or 19 at GW.
n Winfield's game Saturday with Logan will be the Generals' first home playoff game since 1987. All their other 13 postseason games since then have either been on the road or played at a neutral site.
Winfield-Logan will also be a rematch of their Cardinal Conference regular-season game, which the Generals won 29-7 at home on Sept. 23. Winfield enters the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak after dropping its season opener 48-21 to Hurricane.
Logan started out 4-0 but has lost three of its last four games -- 28-20 to No. 4 Scott, 49-7 to No. 10 Chapmanville and 57-14 to No. 9 Herbert Hoover. Winfield's winning streak includes wins over those three teams -- 34-14 over Scott, 47-14 over Chapmanville and 19-14 over Hoover.
n Herbert Hoover, which has won its last eight after opening the season with losses to Scott and Winfield, will have just a 25-mile trip Friday night to face Clay County. The neighboring schools have met only once since 2010, a 36-27 Panthers win in 2019.
It'll be Clay's first playoff game ever at its home site. The Panthers have just one postseason win in 11 tries.
Clay County's only setback this season was 36-20 against AA No. 3 Roane County on Sept. 9. The Panthers, who have won their last six games, have two common opponents with the Huskies this season. Both defeated Sissonville (Clay won 30-14, Hoover won 56-21) and Nitro (Clay won 34-20, Hoover won 42-21).
The Hoover-Clay winner will face the Winfield-Logan winner in the Class AA quarterfinals.