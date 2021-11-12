One of the oddities of this year's playoffs is Hurricane's long haul to Jefferson for a Class AAA first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
That's because just about a year ago at this time, Hurricane was taking that same six-hour ride to Jefferson for what proved to be its final regular-season game. The Redskins qualified for the playoffs last year, but didn't get to compete due to Putnam County's high COVID-19 numbers.
Saturday's game between the No. 11 seed Redskins (6-4) and No. 6 seed Cougars (9-1) marks just the second meeting ever between their programs. Hurricane came away with a 22-17 victory in last season's trip to Shenandoah Junction.
"We're not going into a new environment,'' said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor, "but it'll look new. They've got turf now, and the stadium looks amazing. They had grass last year.
"The good news for us is that we got lucky and were able to get out of there with a win last year. The bad news is they return that entire team.''
Jefferson has lost only to Eastern Panhandle kingpin Martinsburg 42-3 this season. In their other nine games, the Cougars are outscoring the opposition by an average of 47-11.
It's been a bounce-back season for Jefferson, which went 8-31 the four previous years and will be competing in its first postseason game since 2016.
Quarterback Sammy Roberts guides the Jefferson attack and has thrown for 1,860 yards and 25 touchdowns. His top targets are Spencer Powell and Isaiah Fritts, who have combined for 13 TD receptions. Evan Tewell has run for just over 900 yards and a dozen touchdowns.
"Their coach is doing a great job getting the ball to their athletes,'' Taylor said. "Football's not a hard sport -- if you've got really good athletes, get the ball to them as much as you can. I think he's figured that part out. They get it to their horses and let them do what they want with it.
"They have three receivers who just look like men, straight-up men. We haven't faced a team like that, although South Charleston kind of reminds me of them. I think they've gotten some athletes out they may not have had before, and they return the majority of last year's team. Experience is everything when it comes to football. Last year, they were probably a year away.''
Hurricane has some firepower of its own, especially now that senior quarterback Ismael Borrero figures to be back under center. Taylor said Borrero suffered a slight shoulder separation on his non-throwing arm two weeks ago in the second half against SC, and played only sparingly in last week's loss at Spring Valley. Borrero has passed for 1,911 yards and 17 TDs.
"He's going to play,'' Taylor said. "He's good to go.''
Borrero likes to get the ball to Chase Hager (36 catches, 655 yards, five TDs) and JT James (25 catches, 362 yards, three TDs). Elijah Rivera (799 yards, six TDs) heads up the Hurricane ground game.
Hurricane's defense held Spring Valley to 21 points last week and four other times has limited opponents to one touchdown. Leading the charge on that side of the ball are linebackers Brogan Brown (143 total tackles, 14 for lost yardage) and Lucas Rippetoe (104 tackles, 10 TFL).
Jefferson coach Craig Hunter owns championship experience, as he's led the Cougars to five Class AAA boys track titles.