Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hurricane gw1
Buy Now

Hurricane's Mondrell Dean (4) falls into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns Friday night as George Washington's Hayden Hatfield tries to defend.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE -- All those sorrows of yesteryear are out the door, because Hurricane has at long last made the final four.

Mondrell Dean ran for four touchdowns and the Redskins racked up more than 500 yards of total offense Friday night as they raced to a 56-28 victory against George Washington in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals at chilly Redskins Stadium.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Preps Sports Reporter