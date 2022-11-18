HURRICANE -- All those sorrows of yesteryear are out the door, because Hurricane has at long last made the final four.
Mondrell Dean ran for four touchdowns and the Redskins racked up more than 500 yards of total offense Friday night as they raced to a 56-28 victory against George Washington in the Class AAA playoff quarterfinals at chilly Redskins Stadium.
The landmark win sends No. 4 seed Hurricane (10-2) into the semifinal round for the first time in program history. The Skins will travel to No. 1 seed Parkersburg South next weekend, with the date and kickoff time to be decided Sunday.
“We’ve worked our tails off,’’ said Donnie Mays, Hurricane’s first-year coach. “And they bought in. It’s kind of a humbling moment right now to get to where we said we wanted to get to. We’ve still got more football to play, but this is a good feeling.’’
The Redskins, who led 35-21 at halftime, tallied touchdowns on seven of their eight full possessions, getting stopped at the GW 20 on the other. Two other drives were halted at halftime and game’s end.
Dean, the All-State linebacker who’s becoming more of a threat carrying the ball late in the season, led Hurricane on the ground with 130 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 2, 1, 12 and 57 yards.
Jeremiah Riffle, the team’s top rusher on the season with a school-record of just over 2,000 yards, added 120 yards on 24 attempts Friday, including a 3-yard TD run. Noah Vellaithambi, a GW transfer and the Skins’ first-year quarterback, completed 13 of 20 passes for 170 yards, finding Tyshawn Dues with a 57-yard scoring strike and Elijah Rivera with an 11-yarder.
All told, Hurricane gained 514 total yards, with 344 yards coming on 55 running plays. Dues had four receptions for 89 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of tools in the toolbox,’’ Mays said. “But we’ve got to come to play every Friday, because it’s going to get a lot tougher. The teams coming up [in the semifinals] are there for a reason.’’
Hurricane got its other touchdown on a 29-yard interception return by Lucas Rippetoe, who picked off Abe Fenwick’s second pass of the game and brought it back for a score, giving the Skins an early 14-0 advantage.
That was one of two turnovers for No. 5 seed George Washington (9-3), while Hurricane had no turnovers.
The Patriots, however, managed to move the ball much of the game, and Fenwick finished with 315 passing yards and two TD tosses, both to Hayden Hatfield on plays of 37 and 72 yards. Fenwick also ran 5 yards for a score and Anthony Valentine broke off a 41-yard TD rush for GW.
The Patriots’ biggest issue was penalties, as they were flagged 12 times for 114 yards, several times giving Hurricane free first downs on offense, or giving themselves near-impossible distances to gain on third down.
“We made too many mistakes,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “They’ve got one too many guys for us. Our kids played hard. We played hard, and we played until the end. Just too many mistakes, and they cause you to do that because you’ve got to cover so many people. [Dean] is a difference-maker, and you concentrate on him so much it opens it up for [others].’’
Hatfield caught seven passes for 152 yards, but they all came in the first half. Valentine grabbed five balls for 129 yards, including gains of 68 and 55 yards.
Vellaithambi has also turned into a dangerous weapon carrying the ball for Hurricane, evidenced by his 10 carries for 74 yards. He was sacked twice by Layth Ghannam and Klay Matthews.
Dean, a Division I prospect, said he’s prepared to carry the extra load for the duration of the postseason.
“I’m ready for all this,’’ he said. “I’ve been doing all this lifting, getting my body ready for it. The weight room and lifting coach Lamar Martin [is a big plus], and Coach Mays with his offensive scheme. It’s the best in the state.’’
Previously, Hurricane had lost all six times it advanced as far as the playoff quarterfinals, with three of those defeats since 2005 coming by four points or fewer. GW’s last visit to the semifinals came in 2012.