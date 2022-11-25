Hurricane’s Lucas Rippetoe (21) holds the ball high as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass thrown by George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick in the Redskins’ Nov. 19 playoff win over the Patriots.
Hurricane’s football team is on a historic run this year, and in order for it to continue, the Redskins will have to win on the grass field of Erickson All Sports Complex in Parkersburg.
Class AAA No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) will travel to face No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first state semifinal appearance in Hurricane football history.
The winner of Saturday’s game moves on to the Super Six championships at Wheeling Island Stadium at noon on Dec. 3 against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) and No. 2 Huntington (11-1), which is also set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hurricane handled No. 5 George Washington 56-28 in the quarterfinals last week while Parkersburg South downed No. 8 Musselman 58-14 in its quarterfinal.
Hurricane and Parkersburg South have played each other 10 times in history but the teams haven’t met since 1992, when Hurricane won 48-8. Hurricane is 6-4 in the all-time series. The teams played 10 years in a row from 1983 to 1992 and Saturday’s playoff matchup will be the first meeting of the teams since.
Parkersburg South’s lone loss this season was a 28-20 setback against Bridgeport on Sept. 30 while Hurricane lost to Spring Valley 31-28 on Sept. 16 and fell to Huntington 24-21 on Nov. 4.
Hurricane and Parkersburg South have three common opponents. Both teams beat Capital with the Redskins winning 48-0 and Parkersburg South beat the Cougars 59-0. Parkersburg South downed University 78-14 while Hurricane beat University 58-13. Hurricane handled Princeton 48-13 while Parkersburg South edged the Tigers 49-41.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays is four quarters away from a state championship berth in his first year as coach of the Redskins. He knows Parkersburg South will present a challenge.
“We got to scrimmage Parkersburg South in the first scrimmage this year and I think both teams have gotten better,” Mays said. “They’re explosive and they’re fast and they have a similar system to what we have. Defensively they like to be aggressive and they like to get after the quarterback. We have to come out and do what we’ve done in the past and establish the run and stop the run.”
Parkersburg South quarterback Robert Shockey has completed 181 of 261 passes for 2,681 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. Shockey has rushed 147 times for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Gage Wright leads the Patriots in rushing with 112 rushes for 1,355 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a good runner,” Mays said. “He reminds me as a runner a lot like Gavin Lochow at Huntington so they’re very similar. Their running back runs really hard. He’s a wrestler. He’s tough, he’s physical.”
Hurricane quarterback Noah Velliathambi has completed 139 of 226 passes for 2,279 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Jeremiah Riffle leads the Redskins in rushing with 233 carries for 2,050 yards and 20 touchdowns.