Hurricane’s football team is on a historic run this year, and in order for it to continue, the Redskins will have to win on the grass field of Erickson All Sports Complex in Parkersburg.

Class AAA No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) will travel to face No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first state semifinal appearance in Hurricane football history.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

