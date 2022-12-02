WHEELING — At long last, it was Independence’s day at the Super Six. And it certainly felt like a holiday for the Patriots.
Judah Price carried 32 times for an all-class Super Six record 376 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as unbeaten Independence broke through with a 42-7 victory against Herbert Hoover in the Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The elusive Price shattered the former records of 315 rushing yards in the Class AA finals and 355 yards in any game since the three-class Super Six format began in 1979. It helped wipe out the Patriots’ litany of hard luck, as Independence at one point dropped 11 straight playoff games before finally breaking through last season to reach the state final, only to fall to Fairmont Senior 21-12.
“I have no words,” Price said. “It’s so much emotion and so much hardship that we’ve all had. Last year, we came short and this year, we came back and got things done.”
Independence (13-0), the No. 2 seed, led at halftime 14-0 against the Huskies, who were appearing in their first state championship game and actually stayed in contention for the longest time. However, the Patriots were relentless on both offense and defense, rushing for 494 yards and hounding Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield virtually every time he dropped back to pass.
“That was the game plan,” said Independence coach John H. Lilly. “We was going to come after him and man up, and you’ve got to be good on the back end, too, if you’re going to play man coverage all night, and that’s what we did. What a great job they did — a great game plan.”
A sophomore and second-year starter, Hatfield completed 14 of 22 passes, but they gained just 106 yards. He was sacked twice and had seven rushing attempts overall that resulted in minus yardage.
Hatfield did find Andrew Rollyson with a nifty 24-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the only points for the No. 9 seed Huskies (10-3), who had a 10-game winning streak halted.
Hatfield had been a productive runner in recent games after the recent loss of top running back Rocco Frye to a knee injury. Hatfield had rushed 60 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns in Hoover’s last two playoff games, but the Huskies managed just 22 yards on 17 first-half carries Friday, so they tried to lean on Hatfield’s passing the second half, but Indy’s fierce rush negated those plans.
“That’s why we came out and started throwing,” said Hoover coach Joey Fields. “I thought there was less numbers in the box [in the first half] but I thought they were controlling our run game with less numbers. But then it was a hard time protecting him, and that was our issue.”
Despite all that, Hoover actually had its chances early and late.
Down 8-0, the Huskies’ second possession reached the Indy 5-yard line, but on second and goal, Price swiped the ball out of the runner’s hands and the Patriots took over from there. On Hoover’s next drive, they had third and 1 at the Patriots 36, but two runs by Hatfield were stuffed and the Patriots took over.
During the course of the game, Hoover also missed at least four golden chances for big plays when long passes by Hatfield slipped through his receivers’ hands.
“I thought we had a good plan offensively,” Fields said. “On two fourth downs, we got stopped. We said, ‘Hey, we’re going to empty the clip and we’re not going to worry about getting beat 50-0.’ We’re going to worry about winning the ballgame.
“No one likes a loss, and that’s a great football team. But I don’t think the score indicated what the game was. I thought we played them as good as anybody played them on the schedule. That’s a good football team that deserves a state championship.”
The 5-foot-8 Price stood as tall as any Patriot Friday night. Besides his record-breaking rushing total, he scored on runs of 3, 95, 12 and 6 yards and also led Independence on defense with 10 total tackles.
“He’s special,” Lilly said. “I tell everybody all year he’s special, and now maybe everybody will believe it.”
One of Price’s biggest plays came with 8:26 left in the third quarter after Hoover’s Levi Paxton punted Indy into a hole at its own 5. On the first snap, Price darted off the right side and outran the defense for his 95-yard score to bump the lead to 20-0.
“No one’s been successful on him,” Fields said. “He’s a good player. He’s the best player in double-A. I thought we had a good plan, but they cause you a lot of challenges. They’re a good football team in all three phases.”
Patriots quarterback Trey Bowers also went over the 100-yard rushing mark, ending with 118 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a 40-yard burst for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Bowers was also 6 of 10 passing for 54 yards and was intercepted once by Hoover’s Rollyson.
Rollyson also led Hoover in total tackles with 15 as a defensive back and caught four passes for 41 yards.
Lilly, who previously coached at Woodrow Wilson, was finally able to cash in with a championship in his 30th year as a coach.
“God blessed me, he really did, putting me at Independence High School,” Lilly said. “It’s a perfect fit, just coal-camp tough, work-hard-every-day kids and great coaches, and I fit in there and I thank them for letting me be part of it.”