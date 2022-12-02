Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Independence running back Judah Price carries the ball down the field against a Herbert Hoover defender in the Super Six Class AA football state championship game Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Price rushed for 376 yards in the 42-7 Independence win.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

WHEELING — At long last, it was Independence’s day at the Super Six. And it certainly felt like a holiday for the Patriots.

Judah Price carried 32 times for an all-class Super Six record 376 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as unbeaten Independence broke through with a 42-7 victory against Herbert Hoover in the Class AA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.

