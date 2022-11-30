Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Kiyou Jackson smiled at the mention of former Huntington High School great interior defensive linemen.

“He’s the kind of guy I like at defensive tackle,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said of Jackson, a 5-foot-10, 265-pound junior. “We’ve never been huge there. You go back and look at our best nose guards/defensive tackles, they’ve been short guys who play with great leverage and have great hands and play with a punch. James Scott, Nagel Cabell, Ryan Mills, Kiyou. You look at those guys and they’ve set the bar.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

