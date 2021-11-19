HUNTINGTON — Zah Zah Jackson didn’t have time to hang his head. There was a game to be won.
Moments after giving up a long touchdown pass that could have tied the game in the fourth quarter, Huntington’s talented freshman bounced back in a big way, donating impact plays on offense, defense and special teams Friday to spark the Highlanders to a 29-13 victory against George Washington in the Class AAA quarterfinals at frosty Bob Sang Stadium.
The unbeaten and top-seeded Highlanders (12-0) advance to the semifinals, where they’ll take on neighboring rival Cabell Midland (11-1) next weekend.
“I’m just glad to win,” said Huntington coach Billy Seals. “I told the kids this week I don’t care if it’s 2-0 or 52-50. We’re moving on and get to play next week.”
George Washington (8-4), the No. 9 seed, trailed throughout but had a chance to tie the game when Abe Fenwick found Taran Fitzpatrick with a 74-yard touchdown pass with 10:12 left in the game to bring the Patriots within 15-13. Fitzpatrick outjumped Jackson for a deep ball down the left sideline on the play.
The Patriots failed on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, however, leaving the Highlanders ahead. And giving Jackson a chance to redeem himself.
On the next kickoff, Jackson returned the ball 30 yards to his own 44, and an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against GW allowed Huntington the start the possession on the Patriots’ 41. Jackson, who didn’t touch the ball on offense in the first half, broke off back-to-back runs of 9 and 12 yards.
That set up Amari Felder’s 6-yard touchdown run that bumped Huntington’s lead to 22-13 with 8:24 left.
Fenwick looked as if he might lead the Patriots right back down the field, picking up two first downs to reach the Highlander 35, but that’s when Jackson jumped a pass route and intercepted the ball at his own 32.
Nine plays later, Huntington was back in the end zone on a 1-yard run by quarterback Gavin Lochow and the suspense was over.
Jackson has become Huntington’s ace in the hole, not seeing action much on offense until the second half, when he gives breaks to fellow running backs Felder and Curtis Jones.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays,” Seals said, “and we spread that out a little bit to keep guys fresh throughout the game.
“It would have been very easy for a 14-year-old to put his head down when he gave up that long touchdown, but he came right back as a freshman and made the pick and had a couple of great runs and just continued to play well.”
Jackson, who led Huntington’s ground game with 82 yards on just five carries, donated a 38-yard burst in the third quarter to set up one of Jonny Aya-ay’s two field goals.
The flow of the game was entirely different than their regular-season meeting, won by Huntington 30-14 after jumping out to a 30-0 lead. GW kept pecking away with short and intermediate passes, especially comeback patterns across the middle of the field.
Fenwick completed 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards, finding Fitzpatrick on scoring plays of 7 and 74 yards.
“Really proud of the way the kids played,” said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We played hard and I thought we had a good game plan on both sides of the ball and attacked them well. We exposed some weaknesses, but they were a little bit better than us tonight.
“We didn’t make enough plays and we made some crucial mistakes and things like that, but that happens in a game like this, and you can’t make those against a good team. That’s why they’re undefeated.”
Huntington led 12-7 at halftime and 15-7 after three quarters, getting a Lochow 1-yard TD run, two field goals from Aya-ay and a safety when Donovan Garrett sacked Fenwick in the end zone after the Highlanders had punted GW into a hole at its own 7.
“I thought Stevie and them did a great job tonight,” Seals said. “They were well prepared and played lights-out on defense. We didn’t have the success we had on offense in that last game. Hats off to GW. We gave up one long run and a long pass, but those things happen when you’ve got big, physical receivers like they do.”
Fitzpatrick caught five passes for 113 yards and running back Keegan Sack foiled Huntington’s pass rush several times with catches on screen passes, racking up 79 yards on nine receptions.
For Huntington, Felder added 60 yards on nine carries and Lochow hit on 10 of 15 passes for 61 yards.
Seals was asked about the prospect of playing against Cabell Midland, which suffered its lone loss to the Cabell County rival Highlanders.
“It’s gonna be electric,” Seals said. “Great program, and we’re a great program. Obviously a rivalry game with a lot on the line. It’s not a regular-season game.
“Our guys understand how good they are, and I think they understand how good we are. It’ll be a lights-out game, and I think the WVSSAC is smiling that we’re playing each other, financially speaking.”