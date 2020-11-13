MARTINSBURG -- Whatever rust Martinsburg might've had after not playing for a month, the Bulldogs shook it off in a hurry.
Naiem Kearney delivered some shake-and-bake on the first play of the game and broke away from George Washington for an 80-yard touchdown run.
He ran right, then cut left and sped to the the end zone as Martinsburg struck first and scored often.
It set the tone for the game as the four-time defending state champion and fourth-seeded Bulldogs rolled to a resounding 62-0 first-round Class AAA victory over George Washington Friday night at Cobourn Field at Walker Stadium.
It was Martinsburg's 17th playoff victory in a row.
Martinsburg, which has been in the orange category on the state COVID-10 map and hadn't played since Oct. 16, moved to 5-1.
The Bulldogs scored twice more in the first half and moved deep into George Washington territory two other times before giving up possessions.
Martinsburg gained some distance from the Patriots by scoring twice in a span of 1 minute, 34 seconds in the second quarter.
Kevon Warren, playing quarterback for the bulk of the first half, ran 9 yards for a score, and then, after Isaac Levy recovered an onside kick, Warren hooked up with Hudson Clement on a 17-yard touchdown toss.
Clement's interception as punter Michael Hughes tried a pass on fourth down near midfield set up Martinsburg's second score.
However, on Martinsburg's next possession, Warren left the game injured, and Peyton Curry, the other half of the Bulldogs' tandem at quarterback, entered play.
Curry moved the ball downfield as the clock was ticking down on the first half, completing his first three passes before he threw an interception that John Goetz picked off at the 6 to virtually end the first half.
Warren returned to play in the second half and only needed two plays to drive the Bulldogs 80 yards for a touchdown.
He hooked up with Doryn Smith for a first down after scrambling all the way back to near his goal line. Then he found the speedy Kearney on a swing pass, and the senior running back with a number of Division I offers sprinted 62 yards for a touchdown.
The score gave Martinsburg a 27-0 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs poured it on after that, getting a 17-yard touchdown run by Braxton Todd, and then a strip sack on George Washington quarterback R.T. Alexander that resulted in another touchdown, making it 41-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Seconds later, the Patriots lost another fumble that Todd recovered at the 18, and Warren threw a pass on which Doryn Smith made an amazing catch in double coverage for one more touchdown for Martinsburg.
Todd ran 12 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter for Martinsburg's eighth touchdown, taking the lead to 55-0.
Martinsburg added one more touchdown as it went deep into its lineup. Buzz Dover ran 12 yards with an end around, making it 62-0 with 1:27 left.
George Washington's season ended at 3-3.
Martinsburg will host the winner of Saturday's game between Washington at Bridgeport in next week's second round.