If coaches, players and fans learned anything from last season, it's that there are few certainties at playoff time in West Virginia high school football.
Not only were no championship games held last season due to COVID-19 (the Secondary School Activities Commission awarded titles to the only three teams eligible to play), but more than half the playoff games were canceled and the only No. 1 seed to even play a game lost to the No. 16 seed.
So it seems like more of the same this season, at least in Class AA, as No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover (10-0) tackles a big challenge Saturday in No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4). Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at University of Charleston Stadium.
For much of the past decade, Fairmont and Bluefield have dominated AA football in the state, but both go into this year's playoffs as low seeds -- the Polar Bears 16th and the Beavers 14th as COVID stoppages and tough schedules greatly affected the ratings.
Hoover coach Joey Fields knows all about the tradition of Fairmont Senior football, having been an assistant coach and then a head coach at Mingo Central when the programs matched up in consecutive years in the 2016-17 playoffs.
"I'm familiar with what they do,'' Fields said, "but they're familiar with what we want to do. It's two good football teams in a state championship-worthy game played early. We're excited for our community, for our school and for our fans.''
The Polar Bears have made it to at least the semifinal round of the playoffs the past six seasons, and earned state titles in 2018 and 2020, so they're not the typical No. 16 seed. Hoover's players and coaches certainly recall the first round of the AA playoffs last year when No. 16 Elkins dumped No. 1 Sissonville 42-27.
"We've just got to stay focused,'' said Devin Hatfield, the Huskies' senior receiver and defensive back. "Once the playoffs start, you're 0-0 and it don't matter your seeding. Anybody can come out and beat you. We had a 16 beat a 1 last year, so we've just got to stay focused on the task at hand.''
Three of Fairmont's four losses came to teams ranked in the top seven of Class AAA -- Bridgeport, University and Spring Valley. The Polar Bears have played some good defense, limiting five Class AA opponents to nine total touchdowns and allowing an average of just 267 total yards in all games, and only 103 per game passing.
"They're coached very well and are very athletic, very skillful,'' Fields said. He recalled some of top defensive players at Fairmont in recent years, including brothers Darius and Dante Stills, who later played at West Virginia.
"In years past when we've played them, they had three All-Americans at WVU in that box,'' Fields said. "They've had a lot of talent for a lot of years. Our guys are excited to play a team of their caliber and their ability to see where we stand.''
On offense, the Polar Bears have relied on the running of Germaine Lewis (741 yards, eight TDs) and the passing of Dominick Stingo (614 yards, four TDs) and Brody Whitehair (376 yards, four TDs).
Herbert Hoover has flashed a balanced offense led by freshman quarterback Dane Hatfield, who has run for 14 TDs and passed for 15. The top running back is Hunter Bartley (795 yards, 19 TDs) and the leading receivers are Devin Hatfield (37 catches, 614 yards, seven TDs) and Jacob Burns (29 catches, 464 yards, four TDs).
"They have the ability to score on any play,'' said Fairmont coach Nick Bartic, "so every snap has a lot of stress on it. Guys have to stay fundamentally sound and disciplined to their roles. They do a good job trying to take the matchups they have. They have a good quarterback, a good running back and they're good up front. The offensive side of the ball doesn't have a weak spot, and they're good at what they do.
"They're loaded across the board in terms of ability and you have to limit your errors or else give them opportunities. And for as much as everybody talks about their offense, their defense is just as good.''
The Huskies have permitted just 42 points in 10 games and have posted five shutouts.
The last time Hoover had the home-field advantage for a playoff game was 2005, when it was also played at what was then called Laidley Field in Charleston.
"Our guys will enjoy the trip with the history of Laidley Field,'' Bartic said, "and the setting downtown with the Capitol in the background. It sets a good environment for playoff football.''