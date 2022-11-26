PARKERSBURG -- Parkersburg South has gotten the reputation as an offensive machine for cranking out 50-plus points most weeks. But the Patriots can also play some pretty mean defense, too.
Quarterback Robert Shockey accounted for five touchdowns Saturday afternoon and South’s defense turned up the heat on Hurricane, leading to a convincing 58-27 victory at Erickson All-Sports Facility in the Class AAA playoff semifinals.
The win sends the top-seeded Patriots (12-1) into the Wheeling Super Six finals for the first time since their title-game victory against Martinsburg in 2003. They’ll tackle No. 2 Huntington at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“I mean, it’s everything,’’ said Nathan Tanner, South’s fourth-year coach, of making the finals. “The last minute of that fourth quarter, I took a glance up at the clock and it was kind of like the last four years kind of flashed before my eyes.
“I remember the first day my family got here, and the first day at school when we had our first team meeting and set the goals we needed to happen to get where we are today, and it’s just really cool to see that come to fruition.’’
Hurricane (10-3), the No. 4 seed, was playing in the state semifinals for the first time in program history, and led 13-7 after one quarter, but its offense was stymied much of the way by South’s defense, which kept the pressure on quarterback Noah Vellaithambi and running backs Jeremiah Riffle and Mondrell Dean.
Vellaithambi threw for 120 yards, but 84 of those came in the last eight minutes of the game with his team trailing 44-21. He was sacked four times and was constantly on the run. Riffle and Dean, meanwhile, saw 15 of their combined 35 carries result in gains of 2 yards or fewer.
“I feel like our defense has gotten kind of overlooked the last couple weeks,’’ Tanner said, “where everybody talks about our offense and whatnot. We tell our kids, especially for the playoffs and in big games, you have to be able to run the football and be able to stop the run. Hurricane’s a real good football team and that’s the reason they made it this far, but super proud of our guys for stepping up and playing really, really stingy defense today.’’
Shockey, meanwhile, kept South’s offense humming, as the Patriots reached the 50-point plateau for the seventh time this season. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns, one of 45 yards to Triston Walker and one of 27 yards to Cyrus Traugh. Traugh bedeviled the Redskins’ secondary all day, catching 10 balls for 171 yards. Shockey netted 68 yards on 19 carries with three TDs.
Hurricane was able to keep South running back Gage Wright bottled up much of the day, but he broke off a 90-yard scoring run with 6:34 remaining in the game and finished with 125 yards on 12 attempts. Prior to his long TD burst, Hurricane had driven to the Patriots 10, trailing 44-21.
The Redskins gained only 113 yards in the first half and trailed 24-13 at the break, thus forcing them to play catch-up the rest of the way. They came into the contest averaging about 500 yards of total offense, 300 rushing and 200 passing, but managed only 297 total yards Saturday.
“They do a lot of good stuff,’’ Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said of the Patriots’ defense. “We missed a lot of shots early in the game with guys running open. If we hit those, maybe we get the defense to back up a little bit and maybe run the ball better. But when they put that much pressure on, it’s tough, and they do a good job applying pressure.’’
Vellaithambi completed 14 of 30 attempts and was intercepted once. He threw scoring passes of 3 yards to Lucas Rippetoe and 41 yards to Elijah Rivera, both in the final 12 minutes. Riffle, who came into the game with a school-record 2,050 yards on the ground, led Hurricane with 74 yards on 20 carries and Dean added 69 yards on 15 attempts. They each had a TD run.
“[Pressure] was a very important part of the game plan,’’ Tanner said. “The Riffle kid and the Dean kid are both powerhouses back there running the football. We knew what they wanted to do was run the rock, and our kids really settled in after we gave up two scores, and made it really stingy on them, and were able to put a lot of pressure on the quarterback.’’
Mays, in his first year as Redskins coach, didn’t want to lose sight of what Saturday’s game meant to his team.
“We accomplished a lot this year,’’ he said. “It’s a unique situation just because they got where they did for the first time in the semifinals. You always want to go as far as you can, but sometimes you run up against a team that has their day, and they had theirs. But it doesn’t take anything away from the season we had.’’