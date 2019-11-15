It’s taken Poca an entire year to get back to where it was — holding a high seed and hosting a first-round game in the Class AA playoffs. To coach Seth Ramsey, it must feel like a do-over for his Dots.
Poca (10-0), the No. 3 seed, takes on No. 14 North Marion (7-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at O.O. White Stadium. The Dots seek their first playoff win since 2006.
Last year, Poca was 9-1 and the fifth seed and hosted Weir in the first round, but the Dots didn’t have the services of a healthy Ethan Payne, their dynamic rushing leader. Payne missed the final month of the regular season with a hip injury and made a valiant attempt to play against the Red Riders, but at far less than 100 percent was held to 30 yards on 11 carries in a 41-14 loss.
Fast forward to this season, and Payne is again running wild, breaking a pair of state regular-season records with 272 points and 46 touchdowns. The junior has rushed for 2,369 yards and averages exactly 15 yards per carry.
“We feel a little better heading into this game than we did last year,’’ Ramsey said. “Hopefully, we can stay healthy and make plays. We’ve been fortunate so far to be as healthy as we’ve been.’’
Quarterback Jay Cook gives the Dots some balance on offense, having thrown for 1,359 yards and 19 TDs. His favorite target is sophomore Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother, who has grabbed 35 balls for 786 yards and 13 scores.
The Huskies move the ball behind QB Gunner Murphy, who has hit on 120 of 193 passes for 2,091 yards and 22 TDs. The top receiver is Tariq Miller (28 catches, 826 yards, 11 TDs).
A look at some other Saturday playoff games involving area teams, all scheduled for 1:30 p.m. kickoffs:
Class AAANo. 14 Hurricane (4-6) at No. 3 Spring Valley (9-1): A matchup of Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals who have met every year but one since 2007. The Timberwolves lead the all-time series 8-7, taking wins of 27-3 last season and 28-7 this year.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor realizes his team will be a big underdog against Spring Valley, which is 45-7 over the last four seasons and has made three straight trips to the Super Six state finals in Wheeling.
“I don’t want to say we have to play a perfect game,’’ Taylor said, “but it’d be awfully nice if they gave us some help — fumble, throw an interception, get behind the sticks, stuff like that. But that’s something they usually won’t do.’’
Hurricane relies on the rushing of Christian Hill (1,031 yards, 12 TDs) and the passing of Austin Womack (2,065 yards, 22 TDs). Womack, who averages nearly 30 pass attempts per game, returned for the regular-season finale against St. Albans last week after being shaken up and taken from the field by ambulance in the third quarter the previous game against South Charleston.
“He still had some rust against St. Albans,’’ Taylor said, “and missed some wide-open guys, but he’s getting better. We want to do a couple things differently than we did the first time around [against Spring Valley]. In the end, we failed to block their front and failed to catch some passes when we got them.’’
The Wolves have a balanced ground game behind Luke Christopher (741 yards, nine TDs), David Livingston (635 yards, six TDs) and Nate Ellis (484 yards, five TDs).
No. 15 Riverside (4-6) at No. 2 Cabell Midland (10-0): The Warriors end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2007 when they travel to Ona in yet another first-round rematch of MSAC teams. The Knights beat Riverside 45-8 in the regular season, stretching their win streak to six straight against the Warriors.
Midland averages about 400 yards rushing per game, led by fullback Jakob Caudill (1,434 yards, 12 TDs) and quarterback J.J. Roberts (1,104 yards, 17 TDs). Roberts has attempted only 15 passes all season.
Riverside’s Caden Easterling edged Caudill for the MSAC rushing title by a scant 4 yards, ending with 1,438 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, becoming the first Warrior to lead the league since Rusty Taylor in 2002. Javante Elzy has thrown for 620 yards and five TDs, but averages just seven passes per game.
No. 9 Spring Mills (6-4) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (7-3): Two programs with slim playoff resumes meet, and one is going to the quarterfinals. Spring Mills, which opened in 2013, has made the postseason five straight years, but all five times the Cardinals have gone on the road and they’re 0-4 so far. East is 3-11 all-time in the postseason, with its last win coming in 1996.
The Spartans’ top weapons are running back Marion Lawson (917 yards, 11 TDs) and versatile Kyle King (892 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 371 yards, five TDs passing; nine receptions, 314 yards, three TDs).
Class ANo. 10 Wheeling Central (6-4) at No. 7 Tolsia (7-3): The Maroon Knights have won 11 state titles in football and are 58-13 all-time in postseason play. The Rebels have never won a championship and are 14-11 in the playoffs.
Tolsia’s attack is led by the running of John Wilson (1,169 yards, 13 TDs) and Tanner Copley (739 yards, seven TDs).