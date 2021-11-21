Poca gets another home prep football playoff game Friday when it hosts Fairmont Senior in the Class AA semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at O.O. White Stadium.
The Dots (9-2), seeded fifth, earned that distinction by outlasting Frankfort 56-49 in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Fairmont Senior (7-4), the No. 16 seed, shaded Robert C. Byrd 33-28 to also advance to the semifinals.
It’s the first-ever meeting for the Dots and Polar Bears in football.
Five of the six semifinal games across West Virginia are set for Friday.
In the other Class AA semifinal, No. 14 Bluefield (7-3) travels to unbeaten Independence (10-0), the No. 2 seed, at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
During the Thanksgiving weekend, the Secondary School Activities Commission allows for games to be scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Class AAA semifinals are both set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pair of Mountain State Athletic Conference teams will tangle when No. 5 Cabell Midland (11-1) visits No. 1 Huntington (12-0). In their regular-season meeting, the Highlanders shaded the Knights 21-17 -- Midland’s lone loss.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) hosts No. 3 Bridgeport (12-0).
The Class A semis are split between Friday and Saturday.
In the first Class A contest, No. 6 Williamstown (10-2) visits No. 2 Doddridge County (11-1) at 1:30 p.m. Friday. In the other, No. 4 Ritchie County (11-1) hosts No. 8 Wheeling Central (9-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winning teams in this weekend’s semifinals advance to the Super Six state championships Dec. 3-4 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Class AA title game is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, the AAA contest at noon on Dec. 4 and the Class A finals at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4.
