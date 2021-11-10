Poca didn't end the regular season the way coach Seth Ramsey had envisioned, leaving the Dots desperate to regain their mojo in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Fifth-seeded Poca (7-2) hosts No. 12 Liberty Raleigh (7-3) Friday evening at O.O. White Stadium in Putnam County. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Dots were 7-0 and holding the top spot in the AA playoff ratings two weeks ago, but consecutive losses to unbeaten Herbert Hoover and 2-7 Wayne sullied that perfect start and dropped the Dots down to No. 5 among the playoff seeds.
Last week's 26-20 setback at Wayne had Ramsey scratching his head.
"We laid an egg Friday at Wayne,'' Ramsey said, "and didn't play well at all. But we've had a couple of good practices so far this week. They understand this time of year that you've got to perform well, or you're done.
"They understand what their effort has to be, they understand what their attention to detail has to be, they understand they have to be right mentally all week -- or they're at an end. We want to make sure we push that end off as far as we can.''
Liberty features a single-wing offense that rides the coattails of running back Logan Dodrill, who has carried 192 times for 1,163 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's posted seven 100-yard games, including three of 200 or more yards. Ryan Simms is the No. 2 rusher (451 yards, six TDs) and top receiver (12 catches, 182 yards, one TD) in an offense that doesn't throw much.
In fact, the Raiders are just 19 of 38 passing for the season for 313 yards and three TDs. Three times this season, they've had zero yards passing in a game.
"[Dodrill] is really good,'' Ramsey said. "He's really explosive and he does a good job running and catching the ball. They're run-oriented, but when they've got to, they spread it out and try to get the ball to [Dodrill or Simms] in space. They do just enough spread and mix in pro formations to keep you honest. They make sure you work during your practices.''
Ramsey is also impressed with Liberty linemen Christopher Mickey and Jacob Dickens, and said quarterback Clayton Williams, who seldom runs or passes, "does a good job facilitating the offense.''
Poca's offense relies on the running of tailback Malakai Woodard-Jones (839 yards, seven TDs) and quarterback Jordan Wolfe (417 yards, nine TDs). Wolfe has ramped up his passing numbers in recent games, attempting 21 passes per game over his last four starts after averaging less than 15 through the first five games. He's thrown for 1,216 yards and nine scores on the season.
Senior Toby Payne, a Division I tight end prospect, leads the Dots in receiving with 35 catches for 607 yards and eight TDs. Christian LeRose and Kambel Meeks are other top targets for Poca.
Liberty and Poca have played three common opponents this season, with the Raiders beating Wayne 30-22 and Logan 30-14, and losing to Scott 41-14. The Dots beat Scott 26-21 and Logan 14-12 and lost to Wayne.
The Raiders have never won a playoff game, going 0-10 in first-round matchups, including a 34-33 home loss last season to Herbert Hoover after bringing a 6-0 record into the postseason.