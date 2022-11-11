Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jordan Price picked a fine time for his first field goal of the season.

Price booted a 28-yard field goal with 44 seconds left Friday night, allowing George Washington to escape with a 31-28 victory against Princeton in a wild, wacky and wet Class AAA playoff opener at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.

Preps Sports Reporter