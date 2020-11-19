In making the Class AAA playoffs for the first time in five years, Princeton has leaned on the sound decision-making of sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran, who has seldom let his coaching staff down.
But Tigers coach Chris Pedigo realizes that Cochran will be under extreme fire Friday night when his team visits No. 2 seed South Charleston (5-0) in a quarterfinal game set for 7:30 p.m.
The unbeaten Black Eagles make a habit of pressuring opposing passers, and the numbers bear that out. Opponents are completing just 36 percent of their attempts for an average of 74 yards per game, with SC picking off 11 passes and allowing only four touchdown throws in five games.
However, the figures that most concern Pedigo are the amount of times SC hurries the quarterback (35) or sacks him (16). Senior end Zeiqui Lawton, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound commit to Cincinnati, leads the Black Eagles with nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The other end is manned by his younger brother, sophomore Zimarian “Mari’’ Lawton (6-4, 235).
“I’ve been at Princeton since 1999,’’ Pedigo said, “and I’ve seen bigger defensive linemen, but I don’t know if I’ve seen better than their front four. Their get-off is tremendous. The two Lawton guys outside, they’re tough. We have our work cut out for us; it’s a monumental challenge.
“I’m really not trying to exaggerate. That’s the first thing that jumps off the screen at you, and it’s impressive. Something we’ve been preaching to our offensive linemen this week is to stay in front of those guys and try to slow them down.’’
Cochran has been able to avoid mistakes for the most part this season for the No. 10 seed Tigers (6-2), throwing for a school-record 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Last season as a freshman, he had 16 TDs and 15 picks as the Tigers went 2-8.
“It’s huge,’’ Pedigo said of Cochran’s maturation. “It was a big hurdle that he was able to play last year and get into the system. He’s a smart kid and he’s the prototypical pro-type quarterback; he’s not going to run. With what we do with him, everything’s on time. He’s a great decision-maker and he’s really grown this year into a leader on the field. He deserves a lot of credit.’’
While Princeton figures to get its yardage either on runs from Amir Powell or on quick strikes from the arm of Cochran, South Charleston’s attack is more diversified.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn has developed into a run-pass threat for the Black Eagles, throwing for 20 TDs and rushing for six. Last season, he averaged just under 2.5 yards per carry, but this season it’s nearly 6.5 and he’s the second-leading ground gainer on the team with 219 yards in five starts.
When Dunn does throw the ball, it’s anyone’s guess where it’s going. SC sports six players with at least a half-dozen catches, led by Donavin Davis (18 receptions, 494 yards, eight TDs). Shyleik Kinney is the No. 2 receiver (16 receptions, 310 yards, six TDs) and also lines up in the backfield. He’s run for 180 yards, averaging 10 yards a carry, and has two TDs on the ground.
“That’s kind of the idea behind our offense, anyway — make sure we spread the ball around,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “What happens after we catch the ball is so critical.
“In June, we were looking at our guys and evaluating the talent level and we felt we had a lot of speed, but we didn’t know how it’s progressed. Last year, we struggled a ton dropping the football — drops here and there led to bad games. So far, they’re really consistently catching the footballs thrown to them. We’ve improved a lot in that area, and ultimately it’s a reflection of how good our group is.’’
Pedigo expects SC to get as many as gamebreakers involved as it can on Friday, including top rusher Mondrell Dean (354 yards, four TDs), who’s also dangerous catching the ball (19.2 yards per reception).
“It’s very problematic,’’ Pedigo said. “There are four wide receivers on any given play you’re looking at, and the quarterback has done a great job getting the ball out to those kids. They all pop off the screen at you, and their yards per play is just crazy. Mondrell Dean’s crazy explosive, obviously at [6-2, 200] pounds, but they’re not a one-man show.
“And I worry about the quarterback [running] as well. He seems to be able to make plays when he breaks the pocket. They’ve got playmakers at every spot.’’