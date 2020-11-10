Putnam County’s three teams scheduled to compete in Sunday’s playoffs are all on the road, giving them one obstacle to overcome.
But there’s another, perhaps even more worrisome disadvantage: They’re all having to prepare for their respective games with less than normal practices, while their opponents have no such limitations.
Welcome to the state playoffs, COVID-19 style. Little about this season has been normal as West Virginia football teams play through a pandemic, so the postseason simply follows suit.
Since Putnam County was orange on last Saturday’s West Virginia Department of Education color-coded map, it meant that sports teams can’t play games during the following week, but can practice — with an asterisk. In football, no live scrimmaging can be done, and no face-to-face drills. Earlier in the season, orange teams couldn’t even have a traditional practice, just simple conditioning. That policy was amended about three weeks into the season.
Still, on Sunday when Hurricane is scheduled to visit Spring Valley in the Class AAA playoffs, Poca treks to Robert C. Byrd in a double-A game and Buffalo plays at Midland Trail in Class A, all three will be facing teams that can hold their practices as usual.
“It’ll be tough not being able to have a full-fledged practice,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “They did loosen up the rule where you can’t have contact, but we don’t do a whole lot of that anyway at this part of the year. You don’t want to get beat up anyway.
“I don’t think it will have a profound effect, but it would be nice to scrimmage a little bit. But by this time of year, if you don’t have your timing down, you’re probably not going to play very well anyway.’’
Poca coach Seth Ramsey acknowledges the discrepancy in practice situations, but thinks his team has enough experience to overcome any perceived disadvantage.
“It is [a disadvantage] in the sense of day-to-day stuff,’’ Ramsey said, “and staying sharp and all that. But we’re just happy we’re in the tournament. There was a time when we never thought we’d get to this point.
“I’m sure there’s somewhat of an advantage there, but we’ve got a lot of guys who are older, guys who have played a long time. If we were younger, it would be more of a disadvantage, but where we’re older, and we play a lot of older guys, there’s not as much of a disadvantage as there normally would be.’’
Buffalo coach Brian Batman seemed the least worried of the Putnam coaches about the practice disparity.
“I’m not terribly concerned about it,’’ Batman said. “At this point of the year, even with the limited number of games you’ve played, there’s always some bumps and bruises, and I think it gives the kids a chance to heal up. We’ll do the best we can with what we have. If it means spending more time watching film than we normally would, that’s what we’ll do. We’ll be prepared come Sunday.’’