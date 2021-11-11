Seldom has a team changed its stripes so late in the season with such success.
When George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick was injured three weeks ago against Woodrow Wilson, it could have spelled doom for the Patriots offense, which was cranking out more than 230 yards per game passing behind its sophomore left-hander. Fenwick, later diagnosed with a broken thumb and a cracked bone in his finger, completed only five passes that game and sat out the next two.
But it hardly mattered to GW's offense, which remade itself on the fly.
Instead of leaning on the pass, the Patriots turned to their offensive line and their ground game, winning three straight to finish 7-3 and secure the No. 9 seed in the Class AAA playoffs, leading to Friday's 7:30 p.m. first-round contest at No. 8 Greenbrier East (8-2).
George Washington hadn't gotten a lot of mileage out of its running game in recent years, and was averaging just 98 yards a game when it took the field against Woodrow Wilson on Oct. 22. However, when necessity arose, the Patriots started pounding away with the best of them. In their final three games, the Patriots churned out 285 yards per game on the ground with a variety of running backs.
"I don't know if we haven't missed a beat or not,'' said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr., "but we've done a good job. The kids responded real well to it. They picked up the slack, and did what we needed to do, what we had to do. We're very fortunate to have squeaked a couple games out there. When you have willing participants, it makes everything a lot better.''
GW hasn't exactly given up on the pass, either. Backups Brady Adams and Hayden Hatfield have combined to throw for just over 300 yards the last two games. Hatfield began the season as one of the Patriots' top receivers.
"We've simplified some things,'' Edwards said, "but it's still basically what we've been doing. It's what we do, and they're really doing a good job of it. The coaches' patience has been good, but the kids are the ones who do it. They've done a good job of answering the call. Basically, everybody has to play a little harder and a little better. If you do that, you can compensate for not being at full strength.
"We did have to leave some of the offense on the shelf. We didn't throw as much, but we've been able to run the ball a little bit more. We still mixed it up, maybe not as much in the air as we normally do, but we were fairly effective with it.''
Edwards said Fenwick has returned to workouts and could possibly play Friday.
GW faces a Spartans team that has won its last four and beat three playoff teams this season (Point Pleasant, Woodrow Wilson, Princeton). East averages 37 points per game behind an offense led by running back Ian Cline (1,619 yards, 18 touchdowns) and quarterback Monquelle Davis (989 yards, 11 TDs).
"They're a very talented ballclub,'' Edwards said. "They play physical, they've got good size with some pretty good skill kids in their tailback and quarterback, and some very elusive receivers.''
GW's top runners have been Kyle Matthews (507 yards, six TDs), Hasten Pinkerton (324 yards, four TDs) and Keegan Sack (316 yards, five TDs). The receiving corps is led by Taran Fitzpatrick (30 catches, 566 yards, seven TDs) and Tyshawn Dues (26 catches, 364 yards, five TDs).
The Patriots lead the all-time series 7-1, with East's lone win coming in 1988, the first-ever meeting. Most games were held between 2002-10 when East was a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.