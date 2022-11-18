Scott players celebrate after a defensive stop in their first-round playoff win over East Fairmont last week. The Skyhawks host the Frankfort Falcons in the Class AA quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Skyhawk Field in Madison.
MADISON -- The No. 4-seeded Scott Skyhawks are set to host back-to-back Class AA playoff games as the No. 5-seeded Frankfort Falcons will arrive in Madison Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal kickoff.
In the first round last week, Scott (10-1) erased a second-half deficit to survive and advance past No. 13 East Fairmont 35-31. Scott quarterback Matt Frye threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one during the contest.
Isiah Bush and Jayden Sharps were the receivers who found the end zone against East Fairmont. Additionally, Carson Brinegar rushed for two touchdowns for the Skyhawks.
Scott trailed by as many as 14 points during that contest, but the Skyhawks' resilient defensive performance held East Fairmont to only seven points in the second half.
“There’s still a lot of excitement, and probably more so this week because we know they aren’t calling for rain," said Scott coach Jeremy Dolin. “We can deal with a little bit of cold, but we’re hoping that with better elements we’ll be able to see a bigger crowd and feed off their energy.”
This is the first time in program history that Scott has hosted consecutive playoff games.
Frankfort (10-1) shut out Nicholas County 14-0 in the first round of the playoffs last week. The Falcons finished the game with 184 yards of offense.
The heavy rain likely limited Frankfort’s offensive output during the game, as the Falcons averaged 36.7 points during the regular season.
Frankfort’s Luke Robinette scored the game’s only two touchdowns. Robinette accounted for 61 of Frankfort’s 184 yards against Nicholas County.
Frankfort’s sole loss this season came against Mountain Ridge (Md.), and since that loss, the Falcons have won five straight games.
The winner between Scott and Frankfort will advance to the semifinals next weekend and face off against the winner of Friday's game between No. 9 Herbert Hoover at No.1 Winfield.
“The ultimate goal is to try and win a state championship, so we’re in that mindset and the kids understand that you can’t look ahead to Wheeling, you have to stay right focused on the task at hand,” said Dolin. “As a coach, it’s a blessing having young men who are willing to do that, and they’ve showed that’s what they want to accomplish, but they’ve also showed that we have to go one game at a time, so I’m very pleased with that.”
