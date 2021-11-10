South Charleston coach Donnie Mays admitted he and his coaching staff have tried a lot of things to snap their team out of a recent funk that's seen the Black Eagles drop their final four games of the regular season.
Mays hopes the first round of the Class AAA playoffs is the cure-all for the Black Eagles' blues.
South Charleston (5-5), the No. 12 seed, travels to Ona Friday night to tackle a familiar foe in No. 5 Cabell Midland (9-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
About a month ago, the Black Eagles were riding high with a 5-1 record and held the No. 8 playoff rating, which would have meant a home game in the first round. However, SC has since lost consecutively to Riverside, Huntington, Hurricane and Woodrow Wilson, leaving Mays and his staff with a lot of questions.
"We've tried a lot of things,'' Mays said. "A lot of it's been health-related, a lot of it's been injuries, a lot of it's been youth. It's definitely frustrating for everybody. It's something that we've talked about a lot lately, just trying to overcome things when adversity hits, what to get better at, overcoming obstacles. When it starts rolling down the hill, the effects get bigger and bigger.''
SC's skill positions have been a revolving door much of the season. Lead running back Amellio Miller missed half the season with a high-ankle sprain, and Mays is unsure if receivers Jah'den Estep Jamari Tubbs can suit up Friday. Backup running back Delviccio Dyess is another injured question mark, and top tackler Caiden Davis has recently been sidelined, too.
The lack of healthy bodies also hampers SC's ability to prepare for the Knights, who have won seven in a row since losing to Huntington, the eventual No. 1 seed in AAA. Midland allows just 11.5 points per game.
"It's hard to emulate their style of offense,'' Mays said, "because we're just two different types of teams. We're more speed-based and a perimeter-type offense, and they're more ground and pound right at you. For us, lining up with the scout team is more difficult than the normal approach when you're playing Capital or [George Washington], who run the spread. It's actually easier then to get our guys lined up because they see us run it so much.''
Midland and its option attack have thrown the ball just 29 times during the regular season. The Knights run it with Jackson Fetty (1,418 yards, 14 touchdowns), Mason Moran (827 yards, 11 TDs), Chandler Schmidt (686 yards, 18 TDs) and quarterback Ryan Wolfe (560 yards, five TDs).
"They're hard-nosed and come right at you,'' Mays said. "Offensively, they're going to try and blow you off the ball. Defensively, they're going to try to pressure your quarterback. We expect a physical football game. We know that they're a disciplined football team, so in a game like this you have to be able to match their intensity and physical play.
"They're good at the belly option, counters and not so much the triple option this year. The Fetty kid takes over a ballgame. I expect him to touch it 25, 30 times in the ballgame, and they'll sprinkle around with the rest of them and throw a couple passes here or there. They're going to average 50 to 70 plays and keep the ball away from you. We have to force turnovers and keep the ball out of their hands.''
The Black Eagles rely on the passing of Trey Dunn (2,356 yards, 23 TDs) and the running of Miller or Mondrell Dean (776 yards, five TDs), who carried the load while Miller was sidelined. The receiving corps is led by Wayne Harris (58 catches, 1,001 yards, 11 TDs) and Chris McCorkle (28 catches, 496 yards, five TDs).
Even though both teams compete in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, they didn't play in the 2020 or 2021 regular seasons, though they did meet in a preseason scrimmage in August. Midland has won the last seven meetings, with SC's last victory in the series coming in 2010.