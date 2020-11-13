It’s been a while since South Charleston has hosted a first-round playoff game, so it’s been a while since the Black Eagles found their way into the Class AAA bracket as one of the top seeds.
That fact isn’t lost on SC coach Donnie Mays, who doesn’t want his team taking anything for granted as the unbeaten and No. 2 seed Black Eagles (5-0) are scheduled to host No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re taking things like that into consideration,’’ Mays said, “and not underestimating any opponent.’’
South Charleston’s high-powered offense cranks out exactly 50 points per game and features more than a half-dozen game-breaking players, but Mays recalls some of the Black Eagles’ recent meetings with Ripley when the latter competed in the Mountain State Athletic Conference before leaving at the end of the 2017 season.
Even though SC has taken 13 of the last 14 meetings between the teams, two of those games in particular remain lodged in Mays’ memory banks — SC’s 7-0 win in 2017 and Ripley’s 7-6 upset victory in 2012. That’s why he’s not looking past Sunday’s game.
“It’s traditional Ripley,’’ Mays said. “They’re always scrappy, relentless to the ball, hard-nosed stuff like that. That’s what we know about them from their past. Those are the things you look at, and how they’ve played us tough.’’
The Vikings have relied mostly on the gains of running backs Kadin Hall (787 yards, eight touchdowns) and Joey Ramsey (757 yards, 10 TDs), though sophomore quarterback Ty Stephens has turned in some big plays and has thrown for 602 yards and seven TDs.
For SC, sophomore Trey Dunn leads the MSAC in touchdown passes (20) and passing yards (1,495), solid numbers in a regular season reduced to five games by COVID-19.
In fact, the reason four Kanawha Valley teams have playoff games set for Sunday is that the SSAC is allowing teams in high-risk counties one last chance to improve their COVID numbers with Saturday’s 5 p.m. map. If Jackson (where Ripley is located) and Putnam counties remain in orange status on Saturday, their teams won’t be able to play and their opponents will advance uncontested. Putnam’s three teams scheduled for Sunday games are Hurricane (AAA), Poca (AA) and Buffalo (A).
No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1), 1:30 p.m.: These MSAC rivals were supposed to play on Nov. 6, but the Timberwolves were sidelined at that time by high COVID totals in Wayne County, so now they meet in the postseason. Spring Valley leads the all-time series 9-7 and has taken the last three meetings.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor is quite familiar with the Wolves’ ground-and-pound style behind a mammoth offensive line.
“They’re not going to come out and surprise us with anything crazy,’’ Taylor said. “It’s the same thing where we have to do our job. One thing is that they haven’t played in three weeks ... so that might give us a little bit of an advantage. We played poorly the last two games, but at least we played.
“In the end, they’re 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and we’re not, so I don’t think that can give anybody an advantage against that. Eventually what happens is genetics takes over and they’re just bigger than you. We know they beat Martinsburg and we know they’re good, but we always defend them pretty well.’’
Hurricane has relied a lot on the pitch-and-catch combination of quarterback Ismael Borrero (1,056 yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Chase Hager (33 catches, 432 yards, seven TDs).
No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2), 5 p.m.: This matchup could come down to each team’s top running back — Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne of the Dots and junior Jeremiah King of the Eagles, who is his school’s all-time rushing leader.
“The King kid is the real deal,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “He has really good feet and never stops. He’s not a bigger back, but he runs so hard and he’s so quick that if you give him a little daylight, he can go. We’ll have our work cut out for us to keep him bottled up.
“Plus, they’re long and athletic on defense and they move around a whole lot. They’ve got some guys up front that move pretty well and they’ve got some pretty big linebackers inside.’’
Payne has run for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games for Poca — he missed one due to contact tracing and the Dots received two forfeit wins. Over the last two seasons and 16 total games, Payne’s lowest rushing output is 155 yards, that coming this season against Cabell Midland, the No. 1 seed in AAA.
No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1), 3 p.m.: Don’t look for the scoreboard to sparkle much when these teams meet again in Hico. When they played there three weeks ago, Buffalo won 7-0 in two overtimes. Last year, the Patriots prevailed 7-6.
“I think that’s the big thing,’’ said Bison coach Brian Batman. “They’ve got a pretty good game plan for us defensively, and we’ve got a pretty good game plan for them defensively. It’ll come down to offense and who makes the most plays and who doesn’t hurt themselves with penalties and turnovers. That will decide the game.’’
In the last meeting, Buffalo quarterback Jackson England lofted a 20-yard TD pass to David Whittington on the first play of the second OT, which decided the game.
“It was essentially a jump ball,’’ Batman said. “It wasn’t like we drove down the field. They probably see it as a fluke touchdown and their defense played us as well as our defense played them.’’
Robert Ruffner paces the Trail ground game with 571 yards and three TDs. His only game under 100 yards this season was 52 on 20 carries against the Bison.