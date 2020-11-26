South Charleston hasn’t been shy about playing a freshman at quarterback. It happened with two of the program’s finest — Tyler Harris (2007) and Kentre Grier (2012).
Harris went on to capture the 2009 Kennedy Award as the state’s top player and Grier took the 2014 J.R. House Award as the best quarterback in West Virginia.
But they’ve got some company now in Trey Dunn.
Dunn took over under center as a freshman last season and has been instrumental in helping the unbeaten Black Eagles (6-0) storm into the Class AAA playoff semifinals as the No. 2 seed. They’re set to host No. 3 Musselman (7-1) at 5 p.m. Sunday if Berkeley County’s status improves on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Last season, Dunn was brought along a bit cautiously by coach Donnie Mays and his staff, not wanting to overload him with too much information or responsibilities. He still did pretty well for himself, though, throwing for 1,965 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Black Eagles went 4-7 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
There were a few hiccups along the way in his freshman season. Three times, he was held to 90 yards or fewer in a game, and threw 12 interceptions to nearly match his 14 TDs. Running the ball was another work in progress — Dunn managed 231 yards and seven TDs, but five times gained 17 yards or less in a game.
Those numbers have all improved greatly this season during a COVID-abbreviated schedule. In six games, Dunn has thrown for 1,865 yards and 23 touchdowns, hiking his completion rate from 58% as a freshman to 68% this season. He’s also tossed just four interceptions, and his “low’’ passing game is 200 yards. Dunn is also carrying the ball with more success, already rushing for 288 yards and seven TDs. His per-carry average has jumped from 2.5 yards to 6.6.
“I think Coach Mays has done a good job with me,’’ Dunn said, “giving me a good system to run, and all the coaching staff and my teammates have helped me get comfortable and just stay focused. I just have a really good place to relax and have fun.’’
Mays said it was vital to give Dunn some room to grow this season.
“Trey touches the ball every play,’’ Mays said, “and you have to make sure you’re on the same page with him. If I don’t give him a little bit of leeway and freedom then he’s not going to believe that I believe in him. So that’s important to me.
“I think we’ve had success with our quarterbacks over the years. When you compare our quarterbacks statistically to some of the best from other schools, I think when we have a good athlete who can move, we’ve done really well. But when we have a true quarterback, we’ve exceeded expectations from community members and people on the staff, and players.’’
Dunn said he’s grown a couple inches and added 15 pounds, allowing him to stand taller in the pocket at 6-foot and 185 pounds, and better able to shake off would-be tacklers when he runs.
“I think it was the coaches getting more comfortable with letting me run,’’ Dunn said. “They were trying to protect me some last year, being a freshman, being younger. This year, we’ve opened it up a little bit more.’’
Making Dunn’s progress all the more possible has been a quartet of wideouts any quarterback would savor.
Donavin Davis leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference in receiving with 23 catches for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns, and is followed by Shyleik Kinney (20 catches, 405 yards, seven TDs), Jah’den Estep (24 catches, 363 yards, two TDs) and Anthony Jackson (16 catches, 237 yards, three TDs). Any of the four is liable to go the distance on any reception.
“It’s really fun,’’ Dunn said, “because we’re really versatile and we have many different ways to attack people, and they can’t key on one guy because we’ll go somewhere else the next play. I just think it makes it hard for teams to stop us, having so many guys to guard.’’
Of course, when you have four accomplished receivers and only one ball to throw, it can sometimes prove difficult to keep them all satisfied.
“It is tough at times, I think,’’ Dunn said with a smile, “because everybody wants to get the ball. Everybody wants their touches. But putting up as many points as we’re putting up and winning the games, I think that’s ultimately what keeps everybody happy and focused.’’
Mays said his connection with Dunn was able to develop a bit more this season because of all the down time caused by COVID-19 delays.
“If COVID did anything for us,’’ Mays said, “it gave he and I an opportunity to go over the offense, and he and I got to be on the same page. I think it got him to be mentally in a junior status playing as a sophomore. Statistically, he is right there, as good as any kid we’ve had so far.’’