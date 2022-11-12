Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The wet grass field of the Wolves Den figured to be Spring Valley’s friend, but instead the Timberwolves dug a muddy hole from which they couldn’t escape.

No. 10 seed Jefferson (9-3) raced to a 28-0 lead and upset seventh-seeded Spring Valley 34-14 Saturday afternoon in a rain-drenched Class AAA high school football playoff first-round game. The Cougars advance to the quarterfinals at No. 2 Huntington (11-1) at a time and date to be determined Sunday, but Jefferson coach Craig Hunter said he favors 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.

