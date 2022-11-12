HUNTINGTON — The wet grass field of the Wolves Den figured to be Spring Valley’s friend, but instead the Timberwolves dug a muddy hole from which they couldn’t escape.
No. 10 seed Jefferson (9-3) raced to a 28-0 lead and upset seventh-seeded Spring Valley 34-14 Saturday afternoon in a rain-drenched Class AAA high school football playoff first-round game. The Cougars advance to the quarterfinals at No. 2 Huntington (11-1) at a time and date to be determined Sunday, but Jefferson coach Craig Hunter said he favors 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.
“We saw some things on film, how far they played back, where the linebackers were sitting, and we thought we could get our guys in space and let them do what they do,” Hunter said. “We were able to get blocks on their linebackers. Speed kills. Even in the mud they were able to get their traction and go.”
Hunter said he was concerned about the weather conditions, which he thought favored the Timberwolves and their physical ground-and-pound rushing attack.
“All night Friday I thought this is really playing into their hands of what they love to do,” Hunter said. “They came down the first drive and I turned around and the whole quarter was almost gone.”
The Timberwolves (8-3) gave themselves a chance. Dalton Fouch threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Logan Perry 36 seconds before halftime and Landon Mosser kicked the extra point. Then, after a 26-yard loss on a bad punt snap gave Spring Valley the ball at the Jefferson 2-yard line, Cody Shy scored with 10:06 left in the third quarter to make it 28-14.
Keyshawn Robinson picked off a pass, though, with 8:26 left in the game, and three plays later Dylan Harich scored from the 3 to set the score.
After Spring Valley opened with a 14-play drive that stalled at the Jefferson 10, the Cougars quickly responded, as Harich threw a screen to Robinson for an 85-yard touchdown play. Jhonthan Pineros kicked the extra point and it was 7-0.
Harich ran 39 yards for a TD at 8:50 of the second quarter, then 1:25 later threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Tay’Shaun Roper to make it 21-0. Roper’s touchdown was set up when Chase Hagaman recovered a fumble at the Timberwolves’ 36. Another turnover set up Jefferson’s fourth touchdown. Spencer Powell intercepted a pass and five plays later Harich threw a 30-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Fritts.
“It just wasn’t in the cards today,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. “We turned the ball over a lot and didn’t tackle in space very well.”
Harich completed 13 of 19 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Tewell ran for 73 yards on 13 carries. Robinson caught four passes for 93 yards and Fritts five for 80.