Spring Valley has Martinsburg thinking, but whether the Timberwolves are in the Bulldogs' heads won’t be known until Friday night.
The Class AAA high school football superpowers clash at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the playoffs at Martinsburg’s Cobourn Field.
No. 7 Spring Valley (9-2) has beaten No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) twice in a row, including 35-30 on Oct. 29 at the Wolves Den. The Bulldogs committed five turnovers and the Timberwolves made them pay. Wide receiver Ty Bartrum scored four touchdowns and intercepted two passes as Spring Valley overcame a 28-14 deficit.
“We just got to fix the mistakes, and this is what we’ve been working on a lot,” Martinsburg quarterback Ezra Bagent told the Martinsburg Journal. “If we don’t make mistakes, we have a better chance of winning the game.”
Fellow Bulldogs quarterback Murphy Clement said, “All week, we’ve been thinking about not making mistakes. We can’t make mistakes against them. If we do, we just got to move on to the next play.”
If the loss to Spring Valley shook Martinsburg, it didn’t show last week as the Bulldogs wore out Parkersburg South 83-20 in their postseason opener. Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said he doubts Martinsburg’s confidence is shaken.
“To be the king, you have to beat the king,” Dingess said, noting the Bulldogs have been the premier team in the state the last decade. “Until somebody beats them in the playoffs, they’re still the king.”
Dalton Fouch shredded Martinsburg’s secondary, completing 16 of 28 passes for 323 yards. With Bartrum committed to Harvard, tight end Corbin Page to West Virginia, and wide receiver Ben Turner garnering recruiting attention from FCS programs, Martinsburg might change its coverage from the last meeting. The Bulldogs played with no safeties, a “cover zero” approach, leaving cornerbacks to work alone.
Few question the Bulldogs’ strategy. Martinsburg has won 71 of its last 73 games. Unless the defensive line can pressure Fouch, however, cover zero can be a risky option.
“Our offensive line did a great job of pass blocking,” Dingess said of the Oct. 29 game.
This will mark the fifth meeting of the Timberwolves and Bulldogs in six years. The teams know each other well, although Spring Valley’s offense has transformed from run heavy to one that passes 20 times per game this season.
“We’re familiar with one another and have to play our best,” Dingess said.