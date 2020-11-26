HUNTINGTON — Two high school football teams in Wayne County advanced to the quarterfinal round of the prep football postseason, then were eliminated the following week without ever playing a playoff game.
Their fate never rested in their own hands, but dependent on metrics developed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Based on a five-color system — green, yellow, gold, orange and red — each county is assigned a color based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within their borders.
Wayne County was yellow two weeks ago, which allowed the football teams at Spring Valley and Tolsia high schools to be eligible for play. Their opponents from Putnam and Wood counties, however, were orange and therefore ineligible.
Each was awarded a no-contest and advanced to the quarterfinal round despite Wayne County’s move to orange on the map, which occurred one day before each game would have been played had the opposing counties improved their status.
“I couldn’t believe it happened,” Tolsia senior lineman TJ Jackson said. “I felt so bad for [Williamstown] because I was ready to play, they were ready to play. I hate it for their kids and their whole team.”
Though he couldn’t understand what they felt like at the time, Jackson and his Rebel teammates would soon feel the same thing when their season ended because of Wayne’s orange designation.
“It’s tough because a lot of people in our community had faith and we’re gonna be there for us,” Jackson said of his feelings after the game against East Hardy was ruled a no-contest, ending Tolsia’s season. “You want to show them what you are and how we play as brothers and have our community.”
Spring Valley met the same fate and never made the trip to Berkeley County to visit Musselman, which is red on the map this week but has a chance to play next week if its status improves.
“It’s tough for adults to really understand what’s going on and how this whole thing works. Imagine being a teenager,” Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said.
“It’s based off of a map that is not how many people have COVID in your county. It’s based on how many people test negative, which they can’t exactly track perfect. It just sucks.”
Spring Valley played in just five games this season. Of its four wins, two came over defending state champions Bridgeport (Class AA) and Martinsburg (AAA). The Timberwolves’ lone loss came to Class AA Fairmont Senior.
“They’ve done absolutely everything we told them to. They’ve been great. They worked their tail ends off,” Dingess said, adding that the team has not experienced even one positive case of the virus this season.
“We’ve got teams that don’t have issues right now that are getting eliminated. There have been more teams lose to the map than have actually lost a football game in triple-A in the playoffs.”
For the Rebels, they played in six games and finished 4-2 on the year. While they didn’t have any positive COVID-19 cases, head coach Eric Crum missed two weeks of practice due to being quarantined for potential exposure, but said his team maintained focus and was geared up for a postseason run in Class A.
“To be honest, I never paid attention to the map throughout the week. It’s only a distraction if you focus on it. We had to prepare like we’d be playing every week, which is hard to do if you don’t know,” Crum said.
“It’s tough when you have 10 seniors and you’re predicted to be a good team, we’ve grown and worked so hard in the offseason just for it to end like this,” Jackson added.
Without playing the games, it’s impossible to tell how Wayne County teams would have fared in the postseason field. Anything can happen on any given day, but they never got the chance to line up.
Dingess expressed his frustrations with the system and made a point to discuss how other teams — high school, college and professional — have continued to play through the pandemic.
“As long as they don’t have problems on their team, they let them play. Ironton [Ohio] played in the state championship game [Saturday] and their county is worse off than all of ours, if you want to go by the numbers,” said Dingess. “But they get to play.”