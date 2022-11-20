Twelve West Virginia high school football teams across three classes are still alive with a state championship berth on the horizon.
Those teams will have to get through the semifinal round with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the highest remaining seeds.
Semifinal winners will advance to the Super Six Championships which will take place Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Class AAA
Two Mountain State Athletic Conference teams are in the semifinals as Huntington and Hurricane both dominated in their quarterfinal matchups, with the No. 4 Redskins beating No. 5 George Washington 56-28 and No. 2 Huntington defeating No. 10 Jefferson 51-7.
Hurricane (10-2) will face No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parkersburg South. Parkersburg South routed No. 8 Musselman 58-14 in the quarterfinals.
It will be Hurricane’s first semifinal appearance in school history.
Huntington (11-1) will host No. 3 Martinsburg (8-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Class AAA state title game that Martinsburg won 62-21. Martinsburg downed No. 6 Bridgeport 21-3 in the quarterfinals.
Class AA
No. 9 Herbert Hoover is the lone Kanawha Valley team in the Class AA semifinals as the Huskies made it past the quarterfinals for the third time in school history and first time since 1994. Hoover (9-2) is coming off a thrilling 27-26 win over No. 1 Winfield in the quarterfinals.
The Huskies will have to make a three-hour trip out to Mineral County to face No. 5 Frankfort (11-1) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Frankfort dominated No. 4 Scott 41-6 in the quarterfinals.
Frankfort is looking for its first state championship berth since 2014 while Hoover has never made it to Wheeling Island Stadium.
The other Class AA semifinal is between No. 6 North Marion (8-2) and host No. 2 Independence (9-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Marion edged No. 3 Roane County 13-12 in the quarterfinals while Independence downed No. 7 Fairmont Senior 42-7.
Independence got its revenge from 2021 as it lost last year’s state championship game 21-12 to Fairmont Senior.
Class A
No. 5 Wheeling Central (10-1) will travel to play at No. 1 James Monroe (12-0) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.
Wheeling Central downed No. 4 Wahama 48-14 in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals for the second time in as many years.
James Monroe handled No. 8 Greenbrier West 48-13 to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
The other Class A semifinal is between No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) and host No. 2 Williamstown (10-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal as Williamstown blanked Doddridge County 43-0 in 2021 before going on to lose to Ritchie County 42-21 in the championship game.
Williamstown defeated No. 10 East Hardy 49-6 in the quarterfinals. Doddridge County earned the upset against No. 3 Cameron by a score of 21-6.